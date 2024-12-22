This Viral Thread Shows How David Corenswet Manifested His Superman Role, And It Literally Makes It Seem Like It Was His Destiny Before It Happened

This past week, fans across the world were able to see the first trailer for Superman – the first big-screen entry in Chapter 1 of the DCU. With that, they were able to finally see David Corenswet in action as the titular hero. Reactions to Corenswet’s casting have been relatively positive thus far, and the actor himself seems excited to be playing the role. Amid the hype, a social media thread is going viral, and it’s showing how the star seemingly manifested his superhero role. Honestly, I’m really thinking this part was destined for him.

A social media user by the name of @corenswetmedia recently formed the aforementioned thread on X. Using a series of clips, quotes and more, the fan chronicles Corenswet’s connection with the Man of Steel before and after he was cast in James Gunn’s Superman. The list of posts commenced with a snippet from Netflix’s The Politician Season 1, which Corenswet filmed in late 2018. Check out the footage, in which the Last Son of Krypton is mentioned:

“You look like Superman”From The Politician Season 2, Episode 7.Filmed in late 2018. pic.twitter.com/l5SwJNtKsqDecember 18, 2024

That’s incredibly ironic, and that comment also came up during an interview that the Hollywood alum participated in with @mannymovies, as noted in the thread. Although the actor brushed it off at the time, he'd long been a fan of Supes before landing the role. The thread also included quotes from a 2019 interview that the Twisters star did with EW, during which he said his “pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman." In 2020, while speaking with C Magazine, the now-31-year-old also denied he was being courted for the role.

So, as you can see, David Corenswet was physically compared to Superman years ago and was even thrown into the rumor mill before he was officially in contention for the part. If those aren’t signs that he was meant to play this role, then I don’t know what are. What I love most is just how enthusiastic and passionate Corenswet seemed to be about one day donning the iconic costume. Dreams do come true, and his hiring as one of the first major heroes in the DCU is a testament to that notion.

The Pearl alum’s sheer commitment to the role of Clark Kent has been nothing short of incredible. One aspect of that involved him bulking up to play Supes and, interestingly enough, before doing that, the actor “always felt skinny.” During his training, the star eventually hit 238 pounds, which is quite impressive. He certainly put in the work, and I’d imagine that it must’ve felt good for him to eat that brownie once Superman wrapped.

Anyone who still questions David Corenswet’s fandom needn’t do that, either. He’s a true fan of the Big Blue Boy Scout, and James Gunn shared an anecdote with CinemaBlend that lends credibility to that notion. The writer/director told us that he was dead-set against having trunks be part of the iconic DC hero’s costume in the film. However, Corenswet shared his take on the trunks with Gunn, opining that the trunks make him Supes look like a wrestler. And, with that kind of look, Kal-El aims to dress in a way that doesn’t scare people, especially true. That’s a cerebral thought, to say the least.

While I still want to see more of the We Own This City alum’s work as Clark Kent, I’m currently convinced that he’s the right actor for the role. Seeing his journey (in thread form) leading up to being tapped for the Superman cast is so cool, and I’m honestly happy for him. Given how the stars seemingly aligned for the actor, here’s hoping he delivers a strong performance like many of the Clark actors before him.

See David Corenswet in Superman when the film soars into theaters on July 11 as part of the 2025 movie schedule.