Superman’s David Corenswet Gets Real About Hitting 238 Pounds While Working On The DCU Film, And It Does Not Sound Fun

David Corenswet is set to lead upcoming blockbuster Superman as Clark Kent himself. It’s a buzzy project, directed by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, and the Supes cast includes Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as well. To play the iconic Man of Steel, Corenswet needed to bulk up and get in superhero shape. He accomplished his goal, ultimately getting to 238 lbs. while working on the DCU movie. However, based on Corenswet's recollections, it doesn't sound like it was all that fun.

The Hollywood star recently appeared on the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast, during which he chatted about mens' fashion, and how his own fashion sense has evolved. His taste in attire was recently tested when he put on a bunch of weight to play Superman in the first DCU film. The 31-year-old actor explained just what it was like trying on clothes while he weighed in at over 230 lbs.:

I wasn’t 238 [pounds] when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max. It was so awesome, I wanna go back. I put on like one of those crew neck sweatshirts… Champion. And I put on one of those sweatshirts — like an XL or double XL — and I was like, ‘I fill this out. This is amazing.’ I didn’t fit into any of my pants.

He also went on to say that this amount of bulk was uncomfortable in other ways. Due to the filming schedule, he had to make the body transformation pretty quickly and his body wasn’t used to carrying so much weight. Nevertheless, he still said he’d love to go back to being that size, and he may get to if Superman is a hit and leads to more sequels at DC Studios.

Regardless of his positive take on the transformation, that process just sounds like a lot. I'm not sure how many people like myself would have the heart to take on such a physical challenge -- regardless of how much many they're being paid. Plus, having to adjust when it comes to clothing sounds like a nuisance as well. But, with all that said, I'm glad the star isn't complaining.

Of course, these productions also provide actors with the proper resources, with one being a professional fitness trainer, but they still have to do all the hard work. Former Superman actor Henry Cavill previously said he learned many lessons when he started his workouts for Man of Steel. Also, Ryan Reynolds may have been in a suit the entire time he played Deadpool, but the actor was still in the gym at 3:00 am to train. And often it doesn’t end with the one movie, as Hugh Jackman has been getting into crazy shape for over 25 years during his run as Wolverine.

All the exercise and dieting David Corenswet did for Superman luckily wasn’t in vain. He looked great in the first look James Gunn shared from the movie. The suit may help with definition, but the ripped physique is all Corenswet, and it's evident that he went through great lengths to achieve it. He looks a lot like Clark Kent does in the comic books. So, while I think the process doesn't sound all that great, the work was worth maybe a couple of fashion items needing to be sacrificed in the effort.

You can see David Corenswet play the titular role in Superman when the film finally hits theaters on July 11 amid the 2025 movie release schedule .