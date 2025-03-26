The Boys Is Ending After Season 5, And Erin Moriarty Just Shouted Out Her Co-Star: ‘There Is No One I Would Have Rather Taken Down A Massive Superhero Orgy With’

It all comes back to "Herogasm," doesn't it?

Erin Moriarty and Laz Alonso stand outside looking ready for action in The Boys S3 E6 - &quot;Herogasm.&quot;
(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios/Sony Pictures Television)

If you’re holding out for your favorite Prime Video Supes to save the day, the 2025 TV schedule is going to keep you waiting. With The Boys’ fifth and final season of raunchy anti-hero satire bringing the adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic to a close, one can assume emotions are about to run high. But for cast members like Erin Moriarty those feelings are already here, as her post highlighting co-star Laz Alonso’s birthday paid tribute to the sweetness and the filth that is this Prime Video subscription booster.

In an Instagram message that accompanied several photos of the actors in character as Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk and Annie "Starlight" January, Moriarty paid tribute to her scene partner thusly:

HBD to my partner in fighting crime. I love you. The amount of laughs we’ve shared on and offset, the meals and the rabbit hole conversations, I can honestly say that it’s gonna be one of the things I miss the most. And I’m gonna miss a fuckload. And, ofc, there is no one I would have rather taken down a massive superhero orgy with. #tofathersandsugar

Oh “Herogasm,” The Boys episode that'll always be worth talking about. Considering the sights seen, the deeds done, and the cleanup required after, you can’t say that show-runner Eric Kripke and his team didn’t go hard on that much anticipated happening. And as Erin Moriarty has reminded us with this fond birthday post for her cast mate, those types of happenings can really bring people together.

Though if you’re not a regular viewer of this very special universe of superheroes, you probably need some background on what exactly we’re talking about here. I don’t want to spoil it, as if you’re looking to catch up with The Boys before 2026’s last bow, you should go in fresh. Especially since there’s apparently something crazier than “Herogasm” that awaits your potentially shocked eyes.

However, if you check out Erin Moriarty’s full post on social media, you can get a feel for what went down. Or you could stay satisfied basking in the glow of a friend's beautiful message to her co-worker, and sidestep the messier details.

Close-up of Mother's Milk reacting to V-affected farm animals on The Boys Season 4

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In the love shown to Laz Alonso on his birthday, I think that we could make a case that the real “Herogasm” was the lasting friendships that were made along the way. If you can’t bond through repeated takes being drenched in fake bodily fluids, only to have your friend use those photos as an example of why you’re so close in the first place, have you ever really lived?

That’s another question to ponder, as we wait for this final season to close the book on this foul four-panel fun fest, at some point in 2026. Though if you need to distract yourself from thinking too hard about how The Boys’ nutso Season 4 finale teed it all up, you can always dream of what the show’s impending Supernatural cast reunion means for that final act. Last, but not least, happy belated birthday to Laz Alonso, from all of us at CinemaBlend.

