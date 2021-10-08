The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright On Robert Pattinson’s ‘Badass’ Version Of Bruce Wayne

Warner Bros. has been producing all types of Batman content for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Because while Ben Affleck will return as the DCEU’s version of Bruce Wayne for The Flash movie, Robert Pattinson will debut his own take on the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Jeffrey Wright will co-star as GCPD’s Jim Gordon, and recently teased the “badass” version of the title character that Pattinson is bringing to life.

Information about The Batman is limited, but the brief footage shows Matt Reeves’ pulled back take on Gotham City and its mythology. Jeffrey Wright contributes to the outstanding supporting cast, and fans can’t wait to see more of his Jim Gordon. He recently spoke to what Robert Pattinson brings to Gotham’s Protector, saying:

Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think. I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another.

Honestly, take my money. Batman is one of the most beloved comic book characters of all time, so the pressure is on for Robert Pattinson to deliver. But from the sound of it, he’s bringing a unique energy and badass spirit to Bruce Wayne.

Jeffrey Wright’s comments to ET Online seem to hint that he had a great working relationship with Robert Pattinson on The Batman. Considering how long it took to actually complete principal photography, it’s a good thing they got along. After all, filming in the midst of the pandemic provided its own set of challenges.

The contents of The Batman are being guarded by the cast and crew, so there isn’t a ton of information about what’s actually going to happen during Matt Reeves’ DC debut. Robert Pattinson’s title character will reportedly be early into his crime fighting career when three iconic villains will rise in Gotham: Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Penguin (Colin Farell). Reeves is also working on a prequel series for HBO Max, which should further flesh out this new take on Batman's mythology.

As previously mentioned, The Batman certainly had a rocky road to theaters. The blockbuster had only recently begun filming when sets around the world were shut down for the pandemic. Eventually production continued, but there were more setbacks like Robert Pattinson’s positive COVID test . Luckily filming concluded after a year, and now fans are not-so-patiently waiting for a full trailer.