New The Batman Toy Reveals More Cool Details About Robert Pattinson’s Batcave

Superhero movies continue to dominate the box office, as proven with the recent release of Shang-Chi and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. DC will return to theaters with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU timeline. And new toys might have revealed cool details about Robert Pattinson’s Batcave.

Throughout Batman lore he usually sets up a base in the Batcave, which features his vehicles, weaponry, etc. As such, The Batman is expected to feature the iconic location, with Matt Reeves putting his own spin on the iconography. And now some official merch may have revealed the new Batcave. At least… in LEGO form. Check it out below,

🦇 First Look of LEGO THE BATMAN!! 🦇 The Batcave, Batman & Selina Kyle, Batman, Batmobile & The Penguin. #LEGO #TheBatman #DC #Batman #Catwoman #Batcave #Batmobile #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/AA0IXoGDdsOctober 8, 2021 See more

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like The Batman’s version of The Batcave might actually be a former subway station. Specifically, it’s referred to as Wayne Terminus. Clearly Matt Reeves is bringing something new to the table with the upcoming DC blockbuster.

The above images come to us from Twitter , but you can get a closer look at The Batman’s LEGO set over on the official LEGO website . This appears to be the biggest set from Robert Pattinson’s movie, and features minifigure versions of characters like Catwoman, Riddler, and Alfred, and James Gordon. And while fans patiently wait for a full-length trailer to arrive, this offers at least one revelation about the movie’s contents.

The cast and crew have been keeping the events of The Batman under wraps, but we’re fast approaching the spring release of Matt Reeves’ movie. The limited footage offered in the summer of 2020 definitely has helped buoy fan excitement, but fans are hoping for a full trailer. After all, we haven’t even seen characters like Andy Serkis’ Alfred yet.

From what we have seen from The Batman so far, it looks like Matt Reeves has a very specific style and vision for the project. The Batmobile looks like a tricked-out muscle car, and having the Batcave in an abandoned train station is a fun take on the underground lair. The characters’ costumes also look very pulled back, as you can see from the teaser below:

With official merchandise for The Batman arriving like these LEGO sets, there may be more revealed about Robert Pattinson’s movie ahead of its release. This has become commonplace for superhero movies, as toys are a major part of the income surrounding DC or Marvel projects. The Batcave has seemingly been revealed, but this should only make moviegoers more excited about actually seeing it in live-action.