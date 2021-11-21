The Best Gift Ideas For Spider-Man Fans

In case you hadn’t noticed, this has been a pretty big year for Spider-Man. The web-slinger’s latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, is set to arrive just in time to put 2021 to rest, and a big side effect of that fact is that the last few months have seen fans en masse quake with anticipation. Those who love the friendly neighborhood superhero have been coming out of the woodwork recently… and with the holiday season coming up, that’s a fun gift-buying opportunity to take advantage of.

Are you looking to get a present for the Spider-Man fan in your life but can’t quite figure out what to get? Have no fear, because options are plentiful. From toys, to movies, to clothes, to books, there’s a great number of fun treasures available that will induce broad smiles when the wrapping paper is thrown away. To help you narrow it down a bit, here are 11 Spider-Man gift ideas for you to consider.

Spider-Man Daily Bugle LEGO Set

Truth be told, LEGO has spent years building a line of toys dedicated to Spider-Man, but we’re going to kick off this list with a “go big or go home” mentality. The brand released its greatest Spidey set yet this year with their massive model of the Daily Bugle building. It’s 3,772 pieces and includes an eye-opening 25 minifigs, including a wide array of fellow heroes, friends, and enemies. If you can get it, it’s the one to get.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figures

It would take weeks if not months to fully catalog all of the Spider-Man-related action figures in Hasbro’s excellent Marvel Legends line (which renders characters from just about all Marvel comics, movies and television shows). We don’t want to overwhelm you with choice, however, so you may want to center your attention on their most recent Spidey wave – which includes toys specifically based on characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and J. Jonah Jameson).

Super Web Slinger

It’s probably a good thing that Spider-Man’s webbing as it works in the comics/movies doesn’t exist for purchase, as it would create a massive mess everywhere and probably be the cause of a lot of accidents. Still, however, it’s always fun to pretend, and that’s exactly what you can do with this specially designed silly string shooter – made to be worn around your wrist and activated just like Peter Parker’s. And when the fluid runs out, you can always purchase refill canisters.

Miles Morales Origins Paperback Collection

Did your friend or loved one watch Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and become captivated by the story of Miles Morales? Are they becoming intolerable to be around as they wait for the arrival of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2? Well, then you should give them the awesome gift of the characters’ origins in the comics by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. Sadly the beautiful hardcover omnibus collecting these issues is out of print, but you can find them collected across multiple volumes in paperback.

Daily Bugle Spider-Man Poster

While J. Jonah Jameson is regularly featured as a semi-villain in comics and movies, fans can most definitely relate to him in one way: his unquenchable thirst for more pictures of Spider-Man. That in mind, the target of your gift giving this year might appreciate a cool bit of artwork to adorn their walls, and this Daily Bugle poster is awesome – made to look like the front page of a newspaper from Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

Spider-Man Imposter Funko Pops

You know what’s better than one Spider-Man Funko Pop? Two Spider-Man Funko Pops! That’s what you get in this recreation of a classic moment from the 1967 animated Spider-Man television series where the hero finds himself confronting an imposter. The moment has become a beloved meme on social media, and it is also the great comedic source material for the fantastic post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. And speaking of that excellent film again…

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art Of The Movie

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse isn’t just a phenomenal Spider-Man story with heartfelt and stunning themes about identity – it’s also one of the most gorgeous animated films ever made. The kinetic and boundary breaking style is remarkable to behold, and it frequently spurs the internal question, “How did they do that?” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art Of The Movie is an amazing book that exists to answer that repeated question, and it only makes one appreciate the film even more.

Miles Morales Hoodie

If the Spider-Man fan in your life enjoys literally wearing their passion on their sleeve, then this is certainly a gift option to consider. To keep the Miles Morales train going, this hoodie is inspired by the hero’s costume in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it’s a cool design. Not only is it a cool look, but it being the winter months means that it’s something that can be worn immediately after being unwrapped.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set

In the run-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, every fan of the wall-crawler is going to want to refresh their knowledge of the character’s cinematic history, so why not aid someone in that journey? You’ll be hard pressed to get me to say too many nice things about Spider-Man 3, but Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 remain two of the greatest superhero movies ever made, and all three movies are included together in this convenient trilogy box set (which comes with both Blu-ray editions of the films, as well as redeemable digital codes).

The Amazing Spider-Man 4K Set

Admittedly Marc Webb’s duology of Amazing Spider-Man movies isn’t as heralded as the Sam Raimi trilogy, but Andrew Garfield delivers a great, unique take on Peter Parker, and the films find ways to both be different than the previous blockbusters, and in certain ways even truer to the comics. As far as home video presentation goes, the 4K box set is the best version you’re going to find, and when given as a gift will help get your friend or family member better prepared for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MCU Spider-Man Two Film Collection

Rounding out the history of live-action Spider-Man movies are the two adventures we’ve seen thus far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The films have inspired a brand new wave of love for the webslinger going back to 2016, and any fan would be elated to add these titles to their collection.

To learn all about Spider-Man’s future on the big screen, as well as everything else that is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, head on over to our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.