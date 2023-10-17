The Boys' EP Eric Kripke Plays Coy On Gen V Crossovers But Confirms One Character From The Spinoff Already Appeared On The Show

Minor spoilers for Gen V lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

While fans continue to wait for the fourth season of Amazon Prime’s raunchy superhero dramedy The Boys, they're being treated to the truly excellent spinoff series, Gen V. The show revolves around young supes in college, but it still has the same drama, raunch and villainy viewers have come to know and love. (There have already been some WTF moments in the first few episodes as well.) Considering how entertaining the offshoot is, some may now be wondering if crossovers will happen on the parent series. Eric Kripke won't reveal any plans yet, but he did, at least, confirm that one of the spinoff's characters has appeared on the flagship show already.

Godolkin University, the setting of Gen V, is where three members of the Seven went to school and trained. It's fitting that some of them would return to their alma mater, but many are probably hoping that some characters or themes from that show carry over into The Boys. Executive producer Eric Kripke spoke about the possibility with Collider and played his cards close to the vest:

I can neither confirm nor deny. Look, they exist in the same world, and one of the joys of the shows is that the shows can sing to each other… As long as you don’t need to see the other show to enjoy the one you’re watching, then we’re totally open to that stuff.

Gen V has done a pretty good job establishing itself already, even with only five episodes aired so far, and the ties to the larger universe have been perfect. There have also already been a few cameos from fan-favorites from the OG series, such as Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Chace Crawford's The Deep, among a few others. The Boys doesn't necessarily need those kinds of tie-ins, but they'd sure be fun to see -- and I hope they happen.

While a crossover on that end of the franchise may not happen any time soon, one of Godolkin’s brightest actually has popped up on The Boys. Showrunner Michele Fazekas noted that Jaz Sinclair’s Marie had “already shown up.” Kripke then confirmed “Marie had a little Easter egg” in the superhero drama. The blood-manipulating supe was in the third season of The Boys, but it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it photo cameo. In Season 3, Episode 2, Hughie visits Red River Institute while investigating Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and her past as Nadia Edgar. As he scrolls through the institute’s database, a whole list of residents comes up. One notable face is 17-year-old “Marie M.”

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Red River is a group home that's essentially an orphanage for supes. The premiere episode of Gen V kicked off with Marie getting her powers and accidentally killing her parents with her dangerous blood powers, and that's how which how she ended up there. While it’s a small connective thread, it’s still cool that the series connected to its spinoff even before the latter premiered. I'm always down for a good Easter egg, but I'll be even happier if (or when) Marie or Andre Anderson actually crosses over and rub shoulders with the likes of Billy Butcher or Homelander.

Gen V drops new episodes on Thursdays for Amazon Prime subscription holders as part of the 2023 TV schedule. As you watch, do yourself a favor and read up on what we know about The Boys Season 4 will premiere.