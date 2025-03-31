What’s Going On With Gen V Season 2? Eric Kripke Dropped An Update That Has Me Psyched

The Boys’ final season will deliver the fan-pleasing Supernatural reunion for creator Eric Kripke, who is finally bringing Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins into the supes’ world alongside Jensen Ackles. But first, that universe will continue expanding with Gen V’s second season, which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription later in the 2025 TV schedule. Exactly when will it be available? That’s still unclear, but Kripke’s latest update has me psyched in the meantime.

After months without any new posts, Gen V’s Instagram page suddenly kicked the dust off with a handful of new images with cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Sean Patrick Thomas. All of the stars were holding up two fingers, obviously signifying Season 2 is coming, and definitely not alluding to any kind of peaceful resolution on the way.

But as nice as it is to see all these stars rocking their natural day-to-day looks while throwing deuces up, netither the images nor the "crumbs to share" caption really gave fans anything concrete about progress on the season, which had to be reworked in part when star Chance Perdomo died in March 2024 after a motorcycle crash.

Thankfully, as if he knew that the Boys-verse fanbase would immediately question the lack of concrete details, Erik Kripke took to X.com to pull the curtain back just a tad more on what the crew is up to behind the scenes. And it sounds like we'll be getting our first look very soon! As he put it:

Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait) Eric Kripke

Of course, we're talking about an effects-heavy show, so saying "doing VFX now" could indicate that the team is days away from finishing, or it could mean they're a full year away from completion. Not that I expect the latter to be the case here. I guess I'm just tamping down my own expectations for the future.

On that note, I don't think Eric Kripke would have teased the first trailer and release date announcement if there was an immeasurable amount of digital FX work still left to handle for Season 2. I suppose the trailer could just be a series of low-stakes dialogue moments between characters without any set pieces being teased, but that sounds ludicrous. We need more puppets!

Eric Kripke previously talked about how Chance Perdomo’s death will affect the second season, and I can imagine that the first Season 2 promo will address his character Dre's absence. Here's hoping the writers handle the aftermath of that tragedy in an honorable way.

I'm also hoping for Gen V to feature potential teases for other in-the-works projects based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book source material, such as the upcoming Soldier Boy-led spinoff Vought Uprising, as well as the Mexico-set Boys spinoff. But we'll have to wait until those episodes arrive.