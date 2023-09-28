Gen V Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are All-In On The Boys’ Penis-Filled, Blood-Soaked Spinoff
Ever wonder what would go down at a supes college?
The Boys has entertained and repulsed its audience for three seasons so far with satirical social commentary and over-the-top comic book gore, and now it’s shifting its story from The Seven and The Butcher’s vigilantes to the world of younger supes in the spinoff Gen V. The Amazon Prime original series is set to premiere its eight-episode first season on Friday, September 29, and critics have screened the first six of those in order to give us an idea of what to expect from Gen V. It seems the protagonists may have gotten younger, but there will be no shortage of blood and dicks to satisfy fans of The Boys.
The spinoff introduces us to the students of Godolkin University, where supes hone their skills for careers in crime fighting or entertainment. Jaz Sinclair leads Gen V's ensemble cast as Marie Moreau, a blood bender with a tragic origin story, alongside Emma (Lizze Broadway) who has shrinking abilities, the magnetic Andre (Chance Padermo), queen bee Cate (Maddie Phillips) and the gender-shifting Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor) whose powers apparently change with their gender. The Boys fans have had their eye on this spinoff since it was announced, so let’s get to the reviews.
Lauren Milici of GamesRadar rates it 3.5 stars out of 5, calling the first six episodes “a hot mess but a damn good time, and noting that the series wastes little time reminding us it’s part of The Boys universe. Milici writes:
David Opie of Empire assures The Boys loyal that no one should be concerned that the youth of Gen V’s characters might dilute the foul-mouthed franchise, but it does add themes relevant to younger audiences, including self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, etc. The critic rates it 3 stars out of 5, saying:
Ali Shutler of NME rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying Gen V creates a rich, self-contained world that addresses the tribulations of college-aged young adults while still giving us the ultraviolence we’ve come to expect from The Boys. Shutler continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire says the Prime Video series is peppered with meta jokes, dark humor and violence, and hopefully in future episodes it goes even harder. Travers grades it a B-, saying:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says you need to “See This,” as Gen V is motivated by the same creativity, energy and R-rated humor that has made The Boys so popular. The critic continues:
Many of the critics admit some parts of Gen V are messy, with plenty of room to grow and improve, but after the first six episodes, they all seem to think it’s definitely worth the watch, especially for fans of The Boys. In fact, the spinoff is holding a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 critics’ reviews as of this writing, so fire up that Amazon Prime subscription, because the first three episodes premiere Friday, September 29, with new episodes dropping weekly after that.
