The Boys Season 5 Just Added Its First New Cast Member, And It Has Me Thinking More Superbly Cringe Musical Moments Are On The Way

Ahead of The Boys Season 5 arriving on the 2025 TV schedule (hopefully), most fans are probably anticipating what’ll likely be a brutal, world-shattering showdown between Butcher and Homelander, but I’m over here desperately hoping showrunner Eric Kripke and the show’s creative team deliver more musical magic before it’s all said and done. And what do you know, the first big casting news for the final season involves a hugely popular musician.

Joining the hyper-violent fray of an expanding streaming universe is Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs, who has absolutely been known to make a memorable music moment or two happen across his multi-hyphenate career thus far. And not just as part of the award-winning cast of the musical Hamilton , though that obviously casts a wide shadow thanks to its massive success both on the stage and on Disney+. (Though Diggs himself previously stated he wouldn’t watch that recorded version .)

As far as delving into further details about who Diggs will be portraying, we're all in the same boat zooming towards a giant whale carcass of ignorance. Which is to say, there's no word yet whether the actor will be taking on a hero, government agent or otherwise from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series, or if he'll be taking on a brand new character.

The Boys' X page shared the news in a way that seemed to offer no clues for the eventual role, with a caption that stated:

New S5 crumbs… let’s all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He’ll be playing a character in the show. That’s all ya get for now.

I would hardly call Daveed Diggs' casting "crumbs," but I'm sure it was meant in the kindest way. Well, the kindest way might have dropped a fooking detail or two, but we'll let it slide.

In any case, I'm sure i"m not alone in hoping for Diggs to take part in a brand new musical monstrosity for Season 5, assuming he's not playing a character who's missing his vocal cords or something so extreme. Hell, even if he just helped out in crafting a song or lyrics without actually performing them, that would be just fine as well. He was a musician before Broadway knew his name, even if he maybe isn't best known for the cornball ballads that Kripke excels with.

The Boys has definitely showcased some musical whoppers in the first four seasons, including Starlight's barn-burner "You'll Never Truly Vanish" that was sung for Translucent's public funeral, as well as everything involved with Vought's ice-skating event themed to The Seven, featuring the banger "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas."

But there's precedence for rap music in the world of The Boys as well — A-Train's "Faster" still hits — in case there was room for Diggs to spit some bars while slamming an iron bar through someone's face. All that said, he talked about how he wasn't into making his Snowpiercer character sing for the sake of it, and might have the same idea for his newest character.

All five seasons of The Boys are available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription, while AMC+ is where fans can find Diggs in the recently concluded final season of Snowpiercer.