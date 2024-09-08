'It's Not Okay': The Boys' Valorie Curry Calls Out Fans For 'Repeatedly' Making Her Uncomfortable With Firecracker-Related Demands
Fandom at its worst.
Even though The Boys delivered its nutso Season 4 finale in the middle of July, its popularity certainly didn’t subside immediately, as it remained atop Prime Video’s most-watched series for weeks afterward. Unfortunately, such fandoms don’t always put forth the most sensible and respectable behavior, which can lead to uncomfortable situations like what series star Valorie Curry dealt with at a weekend convention,
With fans waiting for The Boys Season 5 to arrive on the 2025 TV schedule (or perhaps somewhere after that), Curry was busy promoting the Amazon MGM series at an Irish convention. But that experience was tainted in part by at least one pair of fans whom she claims demanded her to do things related to her character Firecracker’s sordid actions in her first season. The actress took to Instagram to share a handful of Stories clips that called out the aggressive fans, while also praising everyone who was cordial and polite. As she put it:
Curry doesn't go into full detail about exactly what went down, which could possibly be for a number of reasons. She may not have wanted to draw specific attention to the offenders, as not to have them identified and harassed by commenters. But it's possibly more likely that she didn't want to specify what they were doing so that it didn't provoke copycat trolling in the future.
All that said, it doesn't take a heap of imagination to guess what the fans in question were asking her, at least for anyone who watched the whole season. Firecracker's infatuation with Homelander took some disturbing turns due to his breast milk kink, and her willingness to damage her body with medication to ensure she's able to keep producing it for him.
Valorie Curry continued, saying the rude behavior continued even after it was made very clear that she was not amused in the slightest. In her words:
In the way that we know certain products' baffling warning notices are specifically related to past consumers' faulty actions, conventions may soon have to directly advise paying attendees not to offensively harass other attendees, celebrity or otherwise. One could only hope that common sense would dictate respect and decency.
Curry said a bit more about her discomfort, calling the fans out for thinking their actions were funny despite the lack of surrounding mirth.
We can only hope that fans aren't also bringing live octopuses to conventions in order to demand that Chace Crawford make love to any of them. Which sounds like a joke, but at this point is probably closer to reality than I'd be comfortable admitting.
It's unclear when The Boys Season 5 will go into production, but I wouldn't be surprised if creator Eric Kirpke finds a way to offhandedly shame that kind of fan behavior in the upcoming episodes. (Or possibly even in Gen V Season 2.) Until we hear more, though, check out everything that's still hitting the 2024 TV schedule!
