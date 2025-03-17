Following The Penguin’s Massive Success, Apparently Colin Farrell Is Now Being Lined Up For A Major DC Universe Role Too

While none of us were expecting The Penguin Season 2 to be added to the roster of upcoming DC TV shows any time soon, the chances of Oswald Cobb’s return before The Batman: Part II look to have gotten a bit slimmer. That’s thanks to its award winning lead Colin Farrell looking to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig, or rather his combat boots.

After director Luca Guadagnino’s collaborator dropped out of Sgt. Rock, it appears that none other than Mr. Farrell himself is now in talks. That announcement comes per reporting out of Deadline, which states that the man of the hour is willing to go to war for DC Studios, but figuring out if he’ll be able and available is the true question.

One has to wonder if the previous reports of The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White’s potential Sgt. Rock casting went without follow-ups for similar reasons. For now, Colin Farrell’s scheduling concerns seem to only consist of the return to his Apple TV+ series Sugar, as well as Edward Berger’s upcoming film The Ballad of a Small Player.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

While that doesn’t seem like a lot to worry about, the head of steam DCU Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters” has gathered at this moment is what’s more than likely driving the momentum in finding this picture’s lead. So we might not want to get our hopes up for a signing just yet. At the same time, should Mr. Farrell enlist for Sgt. Rock, there’s a good chance that the somewhat grounded World War II veteran won’t require much prosthetic work.

More to come…