Daniel Craig Has Exited Sgt. Rock, But There’s Already One Award-Winning Actor Being Floated To Replace Him

News
By
published

This would be a fascinating change-over.

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
(Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to the all officially announced upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that will exist within the DC Universe franchise, there are a handful of projects for this franchise that have been reported on by reputable sources, but not yet confirmed. One of those is Sgt. Rock, which was supposed to star Daniel Craig and re-team him with Queer director Luca Guadagnino. But as of today, Craig is no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, though there’s already an award-winning actor that DC Studios may end up snagging to take his place.

That actor is reportedly Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star of The Bear, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. THR has heard White, who’s also well known from Shameless and The Iron Claw, is among the names “making the rounds” as Craig’s replacement. So this is far from a done deal, assuming the information is accurate, but regardless, DC Studios will need to find someone soon, as production on Sgt. Rock is reportedly beginning in the United Kingdom this summer.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear wearing an apron and standing in a kitchen.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Should Jeremy Allen White board Sgt. Rock, this would make yet another high-profile movie for him to star in. Next up on the cinematic front, he’ll play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is expected to come out sometime on the 2025 movies schedule. Then come 2026, he’ll appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, reportedly as Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s son. Lining up a DC movie after a major biopic and the next of the upcoming Star Wars movies keeps an impressive streak going, assuming it works out. 

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

