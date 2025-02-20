Daniel Craig Has Exited Sgt. Rock, But There’s Already One Award-Winning Actor Being Floated To Replace Him

In addition to the all officially announced upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows that will exist within the DC Universe franchise, there are a handful of projects for this franchise that have been reported on by reputable sources, but not yet confirmed. One of those is Sgt. Rock, which was supposed to star Daniel Craig and re-team him with Queer director Luca Guadagnino. But as of today, Craig is no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, though there’s already an award-winning actor that DC Studios may end up snagging to take his place.

That actor is reportedly Jeremy Allen White, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star of The Bear, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. THR has heard White, who’s also well known from Shameless and The Iron Claw, is among the names “making the rounds” as Craig’s replacement. So this is far from a done deal, assuming the information is accurate, but regardless, DC Studios will need to find someone soon, as production on Sgt. Rock is reportedly beginning in the United Kingdom this summer.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Should Jeremy Allen White board Sgt. Rock, this would make yet another high-profile movie for him to star in. Next up on the cinematic front, he’ll play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is expected to come out sometime on the 2025 movies schedule. Then come 2026, he’ll appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, reportedly as Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s son. Lining up a DC movie after a major biopic and the next of the upcoming Star Wars movies keeps an impressive streak going, assuming it works out.

