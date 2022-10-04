Titans Drops First Look At The Originals Vet Joseph Morgan As Brother Blood And More Season 4 Villains

It’s been nearly a year since Titans fans watched the title superheroes save Gotham City from Jonathan Crane’s clutches, but we’re not too far away from reuniting with them. Titans Season 4 premieres to HBO Max subscribers next month, and along with The Originals vet Joseph Morgan being cast as lead antagonist Brother Blood, we’ll also see Franka Potente’s Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar’s Jinx giving the protagonists trouble. Good news, we finally have our first looks at all three villains!

First up, we have the Joseph Morgan-portrayed Sebastian Blood, a.k.a. Brother Blood, a character previously played in live-action by Kevin Alejandro in Arrow Season 2. While Morgan is best known for playing Klaus Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals, now he’s getting to leave his mark on the DC TV shows space. This version of Blood described as “an introvert with a strong intelligence and a hidden darker nature,” and he’s involved with the supernatural cult that’s giving the Titans trouble this season. You know, in case the creepy costume wasn’t enough of a tipoff.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Next, we have Mother Mayhem, another one of this cult’s high-ranking members. Played by American Horror Story: The Asylum and Taboo’s Franka Potente, Mayhem is “a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her, a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.” Both she and Joseph Morgan are main cast members in Titans Season 4, and the above picture indicates Mayhem won’t shy away from getting her hands dirty.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Finally, The A List’s Lisa Ambalavanar will recur in Titans Season 4 as Jinx, another longtime Teen Titans villain. Titans’ version of Jinx will be “a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.” While it’s a good bet that Jinx will cross paths with Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem, it’s unclear if she’ll be directly tied to the other villains or not.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Brother Blood and Jinx costumes were designed by Laura Jean Shannon, while Mother Mayhem’s costume was handled by Nola Chaters. In addition to those these three, Titans Season 4 is also bringing in Bosch’s Titus Welliver as a bearded Lex Luthor, although just like with Jinx, it remains to be seen how connected he is to the main scheme that Blood and Mayhem have cooking. Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and Joshua Orpin are all respectively back as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Koriand’r/Starfire, Rachel Roth/Raven, Garfield Logan/Beast Boy and Conner Kent/Superboy, and Jay Lycurgo will reprise Tim Drake in a recurring capacity. It also looks like we’re getting a crossover between Titans and Stargirl, as teased by Brec Bassinger, who leads the latter series.

Titans Season 4 doesn’t have a specific November premiere date set yet, but once that’s announced, you’ll find it in our 2022 TV schedule. HBO Max (opens in new tab) will also launch the fourth season of fellow DC show Doom Patrol in December.