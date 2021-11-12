Tom Holland Gives Honest Answer About Possible Venom Crossover

Following the mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage fans went absolutely crazy as it seemed that the long rumored, and long desired crossover, between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was on the horizon. But what exactly is the plan for getting these two characters together ? Nothing has been officially announced, and Tom Holland says he actually has no idea.

In an interview with Total Film (via The Direct ) Tom Holland is asked about the scene that shows Venom and Eddie Brock apparently hopping into a parallel universe where the MCU Spidey resides. However, Holland says he doesn’t actually know what the plans are for Spidey and Venom, and it’s not something he’s even thought about. According to Holland...

I genuinely don't know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I'm happy to say that he's a lovely bloke. But I haven't really given it very much thought.

Tom Holland is known as one of the stars that can’t quite keep quiet when it comes to spoilers, though it should be said he’s been better about it recently. Still, when he says he genuinely doesn’t know what’s going on there, he’s probably being honest. If there was a plan he could still tease it without saying anything specific, but he doesn’t. If there was a plan, one would assume he'd be one of the people that would know it.

That would certainly seem to rule out a surprise appearance by Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, considering that the movie will contain several other Spider-Man villains from other Sony/Marvel franchises, certainly wouldn’t have been the craziest idea.

While we know that the “multiverse” is going to be part of a long-running storyline within the MCU, exactly how various characters, like Spider-Man are going to fit into that in the long term is much less clear. After Spider-Man: No Way Home we don’t know what will be next for the modern version of Spider-Man, there are no specific plans for him to appear in any movies that we know about.

If Tom Holland doesn’t really know what’s up then there’s a good chance even Sony and Marvel don’t really know either. There may be a general concept for a meeting of these two characters down the road, but with everything that both Sony and Marvel have going on, it could be some time before the studios ever actually get around to making this happen.

But the tease in Let There Be Carnage is certainly designed to tell us that this meting will happen, so even if this all means that we'll have to wait a while to get it, it does seem to be a sure thing that it will happen.