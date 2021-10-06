How Far Are We From A Full Venom And Spider-Man Movie? Tom Hardy And Andy Serkis Share Thoughts
Bring on the crossover!
Spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage
In Marvel’s comics, the antihero Venom and Peter Parker/Spider-Man are notoriously linked. But despite this precedent, the current film incarnations of the characters have yet to meet on the big screen. And both Tom Hardy and Venom 2 director Andy Serkis recently shared their thoughts on a future Venom/Spidey movie.
Fans have been calling for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to share the screen with Tom Hardy’s Venom for years, and the latter actor has definitely been encouraging the discourse. Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene seemingly set up this pairing, but it’s unclear exactly when it’ll come to fruition. Andy Serkis was recently asked about that shocking (and confusing) mid-credits scene, saying:
The man’s got a point. The mythology behind Spider-Man and Venom is a deep one, going back decades on the page and screen. And since Venom: Let There Be Carnage was more so focused on Woody Harrelson’s villain, Andy Serkis made the mid-credits scene short and sweet.
Andy Serkis’ comments to ComicBook help to peel back the curtain on what it was like working on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The dizzying mid-credits sequence was added rather late into the process, so everyone involved had to be very careful with how much was shown/revealed. Luckily they succeeded, and fans are more eager for that crossover with Spider-Man than ever.
In that same interview Tom Hardy also spoke to Venom’s inherent connection with Spider-Man, and their possible meeting on the big screen. While the legal situation around Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is a complicated one, Hardy made things simple by saying:
Obviously Tom Hardy is ready to battle Spider-Man as his signature character Venom, although it’s still unclear when this will happen. The mid-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage showed some strange event that seemingly transported Eddie Brock to the same universe as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The sequence inspired more questions than answers, and the future of this pairing remains a mystery.
The situation is made more complicated because Tom Holland’s contract is seemingly up after Spider-Man: No Way Home. There’s no actual guarantee that he’ll return to the role, although Sony would be foolish to let such a popular character slip away.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
