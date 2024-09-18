Venom 3’s Popcorn Bucket Might Have Leaked, And It Looks Epic

Popcorn buckets have been everywhere lately. And just when you thought the 2024 movie schedule had run out of potential collectables to line your shelves, a rumored item promoting Venom: The Last Dance has apparently leaked onto the internet. Judging by the photos of what this potential Symbiotic snack vessel should look like, it actually looks pretty epic.

Now keep in mind, we’re already at the point where Venom 3’s final trailer is in the wild. So this rumor might pan out to be true, as manufacturing items like this takes so much time that by now, everything should reasonably be in place. With that in mind, feast your eyes on the latest popcorn bucket of your nightmares:

Venom: The Last Dance popcorn bucket coming from Regal, a huge step up from the previous two.What else might you display in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/QKvpXVusEuSeptember 18, 2024

Ok folks, I think we’ve got a new talking point here. Which one do you think is creepier: the Alien: Romulus facehugger bucket or the MCU-adjacent Symbiote’s gaping plastic maw? I’m still on the side of 20th Century Studios’ legendary creature being the greater threat to your dreams, as reaching into Venom’s mouth for popcorn isn’t nearly as horrific. Especially if you imagine Tom Hardy’s muffled voice asking you random questions while you do so.

2024 has certainly been the year of the popcorn bucket, with several exciting and obscene options that are worthy of ranking. Let’s not forget that this recent craze really kicked off thanks to Dune 2’s challenging/NSFW popcorn bucket , which inspired an iconic successor in Deadpool & Wolverine’s R-rated collectable this past summer. While there’s still a potential for shenanigans with this still unconfirmed design promoting Venom: The Last Dance, the form of this delicious delivery system isn’t inherently naughty.

So if the popcorn bucket for Venom 3 isn’t scary or saucy, why should customers care enough to buy it? Well, call me crazy, but an old school motivation might be what makes this new concessions collectable a hit.

People love Venom as a character, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s record setting opening shows just how valid that factor truly is. Which means that people will more than likely snag their own popcorn vessel shaped like the titular Symbiote because they like Venom. And you know what? That used to be enough back in the day.

Nostalgia aside, it’ll be interesting to see if Venom: The Last Dance makes waves, both as a movie and a collector’s item. We’ll just have to wait and see if the film’s future makes for a flashy and fitting finale. But in the meantime, you can revisit Venom if you have a symbiotic relationship with a Disney+ subscription . And apologies, but since the design shown above isn’t confirmed, you’ll just have to use another popcorn bucket for any throwback screenings of your own.