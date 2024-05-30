The MCU is about to face a major shakeup, as the next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting for the title characters to get in on the fun, and there's no telling what Ryan Reynolds and company have up their sleeves. Case in point: Deadpool 3's popcorn bucket has arrived, and it’s totally mocking Dune 2 in a wild way.

Dune's popcorn bucket went viral for looking like a sex toy, eventually inspiring a viral SNL skit. Marvel's own Kevin Feige teased that Deadpool & Wolverine's buckets would be lewd, and he didn't lie. Ryan Reynolds posted on Instagram debuting that Wolverine's mouth will the receptacle for popcorn, check it out below:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

How funny is that? While some thought the viral Dune popcorn buckets resembled sex toys, the one designed for Deadpool 3 really leaned into that concept. And while fans will be eating popcorn out of Wolverine's mouth, it looks like something more adult could be done with it as well.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but one thing is very clear: it's going to be an R-rated comedy romp that pokes fun at the genre itself. The franchise is known for having hilarious marketing, and this popcorn bucket is no exception. I mean, Wolverine's tongue is even included!

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine definitely teased some of the irreverent humor that Ryan Reynolds' superhero property is known for. And I can't wait to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud play out on the big screen. For his part, the Greatest Showman actor also shared the popcorn bucket video, complete with the caption:

Don’t try to butter me up. #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️💛

While fans wait for more information about what's coming in the threequel, there are a ton of rumors swirling around the upcoming blockbuster. Most of them revolve around Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list, and which actors may or may not be making surprise appearances. Some of the popular names being thrown around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. While Janssen has denied having a role, the chatter will likely continue until the movie hits theaters this summer.

It should be interesting to see how Deadpool 3 influenced future events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been waiting for Deadpool and the X-Men to join on the fun, and there are countless questions about how it'll all go down. And with the multiverse in play including Loki's Time Variance Authority,

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will (finally) be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.