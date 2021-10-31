Watch Halle Berry Have A Catwoman Face Off With Saweetie For Halloween
By Sarah El-Mahmoud last updated
Saweetie puurrfectly paid tribute to the 2004 movie.
Happy Halloweekend! There’s nothing like it, especially when it comes to checking out the costumes of celebrities and artists who love to go all out on their costumes each year. “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie just slayed the holiday with a perfect recreation of Halle Berry’s Catwoman costume. It’s so good even Berry had to get in on the action.
In a Twitter post, Saweetie showed off her picture purrfect version of Halle Berry’s Catwoman in a video whilst also mouthing the words of some of the movie. Check out how Berry makes her way into the costume reveal:
There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/n96vtHNp5POctober 29, 2021
Now that’s an epic Catwoman face off! Saweetie, who became popular in the past few years following her lead single “Icy Grl,” absolutely nails the Catwoman look right down to all the details. She mouths the “sometimes I’m bad” line from the 2004 movie before Halle Berry walks in on her recreating the scene. The pair share a funny yet intense stare-down before saying Saweetie’s famous words “I know that’s right.”
In the post, Halle Berry said “there’s enough room for more than one Catwoman,” which seems to mean the actress is very much into the rapper playing tribute to her memorable character. Berry’s Catwoman is often made fun of and ridiculed these days, to no fault of Berry, but more so to the scriptwriters. As Berry told Variety last year:
Her costume is obviously iconic but it memorably was ill received by both critics and audiences when it hit theaters. The movie also bombed hard at the box office, making $82 million worldwide behind a $100 million production budget. Oops. Even if it has been known as a bit of a bump in the actress’ career, it’s clear her look in the role has remained important and formative to the generation that grew up with it. Saweetie is 28 years old and would have been 10 when Halle Berry’s DC solo movie hit theaters.
Halle Berry’s next movie is her directorial debut, Bruised. The movie hitting Netflix on November 24 will also star Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the ring when the son she had given up years prior re enters her life. Berry is also going to be the star of a space fantasy called Moonfall, coming out on February 4, 2022. Happy Halloween to all the Catwoman’s of the weekend!
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.