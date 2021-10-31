Watch Halle Berry Have A Catwoman Face Off With Saweetie For Halloween

Happy Halloweekend! There’s nothing like it, especially when it comes to checking out the costumes of celebrities and artists who love to go all out on their costumes each year. “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie just slayed the holiday with a perfect recreation of Halle Berry’s Catwoman costume. It’s so good even Berry had to get in on the action.

In a Twitter post, Saweetie showed off her picture purrfect version of Halle Berry’s Catwoman in a video whilst also mouthing the words of some of the movie. Check out how Berry makes her way into the costume reveal:

There's enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @Saweetie pic.twitter.com/n96vtHNp5P
October 29, 2021

Now that’s an epic Catwoman face off! Saweetie, who became popular in the past few years following her lead single “Icy Grl,” absolutely nails the Catwoman look right down to all the details. She mouths the “sometimes I’m bad” line from the 2004 movie before Halle Berry walks in on her recreating the scene. The pair share a funny yet intense stare-down before saying Saweetie’s famous words “I know that’s right.”

In the post, Halle Berry said “there’s enough room for more than one Catwoman,” which seems to mean the actress is very much into the rapper playing tribute to her memorable character. Berry’s Catwoman is often made fun of and ridiculed these days, to no fault of Berry, but more so to the scriptwriters. As Berry told Variety last year:

The story didn’t feel quite right. I remember having that argument: ‘Why can’t Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?’ But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn’t the director. I had very little say over that.

Her costume is obviously iconic but it memorably was ill received by both critics and audiences when it hit theaters. The movie also bombed hard at the box office, making $82 million worldwide behind a $100 million production budget. Oops. Even if it has been known as a bit of a bump in the actress’ career, it’s clear her look in the role has remained important and formative to the generation that grew up with it. Saweetie is 28 years old and would have been 10 when Halle Berry’s DC solo movie hit theaters.

Halle Berry’s next movie is her directorial debut, Bruised. The movie hitting Netflix on November 24 will also star Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the ring when the son she had given up years prior re enters her life. Berry is also going to be the star of a space fantasy called Moonfall, coming out on February 4, 2022. Happy Halloween to all the Catwoman’s of the weekend!