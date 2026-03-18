Hear Me Out: Why Now Is The Time For A Smallville Revival (With Justin Hartley)

Smallville has long been a beloved DCTV property, and that remains the case more than a decade after the show completed its 10-season run. That enduring popularity has been so palpable that there are those who’ve been eager to see a continuation series of sorts. A revival has indeed been discussed in some form or fashion and, as a longtime fan, I’d be down to see that come to fruition. Now, I feel even more passionate about now being the time for such a show after hearing some recent comments shared by Justin Hartley.

Why Should A Smallville Revival Happen Now?

The superhero media landscape has obviously become so much more vast since The WB/CW’s Superman prequel series flew onto the small screen in 2001. It was a novelty at the time and ironically went on to create the spark that led to the inception of the Arrowverse. Now, even that latter franchise is done, and that’s in great part due to the rise of the DCU continuity. DC Studios co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up some cool stuff, but I’d really love for the pair to bring back Smallville.

There’s an endearing quality to the property, which certainly has moments of action and suspense, but also places a heavy emphasis on the characters. Speaking of which, the cast is downright impeccable, as I still c onsider Tom Welling an excellent Clark Kent. Michael Rosenbaum also crushes the role of Lex Luthor, and I could imagine him sliding back into it. Also, I have to mention the talents of cast members like Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Kristen Kreuk (Lana Lang) and Justin Hartley (Oliver Queen), who I’d love to see back in the fold.

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Quite frankly, a revival project wouldn’t even necessarily need to be a show, as a TV movie could work as well. By the time an older Clark appears during the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, he’s given up his powers for unknown reasons. A movie could focus on that story, which could essentially be his final fight as Superman. Whatever the case, I’d love to see more from this specific continuity, and I’m encouraged after hearing Hartley share his thoughts on suiting up again.

How Would Justin Hartley Feel About Playing Green Arrow Again?

Since hanging up Oliver Queen’s bow and arrow in 2011, Justin Hartley has seen a considerable amount of success. He starred on the hit NBC drama This is Us and, right now, he’s headlining the CBS drama series Tracker. Hartley recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss his latest show, and the host brought up Smallville. She then asked if Hartley would be open to playing another hero, and he not only explained (in the YouTube clip) that he would play Green Arrow again, but he also explained why he’d like to return:

What I think would be really cool though, now that I'm older, I have different life experiences and I would approach it differently and I think it would be a different story. I'd like to jump back into that Green Arrow suit…. Maybe not that exact suit but something a little hipper.

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Hartley has spoken fondly about working on Smallville and, on that note, he’s shared positive thoughts on his experience playing Green Arrow. Considering how Hartley has changed in the time since he last wore that jade outfit, I’d love to see him get another crack at it in some way. (And, yes, I’d agree that his superhero suit could use an upgrade.) Of course, if a sequel show were to happen, it would probably have to occur after Tracker is done (barring any kind of master scheduling). Or maybe Hartley could just recur on that theoretical show. Whatever the case, since the Smallville cast is getting older, the revival would need to happen sooner rather than later.

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On that note, Welling and Rosenbaum have been trying to pitch an animated sequel series, though their efforts have seemingly stalled due to the changing of the guard at Warner Bros. (which is also now set to be acquired by Paramount Skydance). So a new Smallville show may be only a dream right now but, for the time being, I’m holding onto hope that it’ll happen. For now, fans can check out all 10 seasons of the original show with a Hulu subscription.