'So Lucky.' Kristin Kreuk Just Shared A Smallville Reunion With Michael Rosenbaum And Tom Welling, And They Look Great

The CW’s DC era may have ended last year with Superman & Lois, as it was one of the many shows ending and canceled in 2024, but it was actually the perfect way to end it. The era closing out with Superman after opening with Superman was pretty fitting because, before there was the Arrowverse, there was Smallville. The series centering on Clark Kent’s origin pre-Man of Steel, premiered in 2001 and ended in 2011 after 10 seasons. The show is still loved by many today, and Kristin Kreuk shared a reunion with Michael Rosenbaum and Tom Welling, which showed just how great they're all doing now.

The trio reunited at Fan Expo Canada over the weekend along with Laura Vandervoort and Erica Durance, and it seems like, in between photo ops, Kreuk, Rosenbaum, and Welling took photos on their own. Kreuk, who played Lana Lang on the first eight seasons, took to her Instagram Story to repost a sweet photo shared by the Lex Luthor actor with her and her two on-screen love interests. Even 14 years after the series came to an end, I love how close they are and how good they look:

(Image credit: Kristin Kreuk)

Of course, this isn’t the first time that they’ve reunited as they frequently do conventions together, but it’s always great seeing them together. Especially since they are all so busy doing other projects, having them come together for Smallville and meeting fans of the series just shows how much it still means to them and how much they mean to each other.

Meanwhile, with the Smallville cast still keeping the show alive, what does this mean for the potential animated sequel series? It was previously reported that Welling and Rosenbaum have been trying to get an animated revival off the ground with the OG producers. One EP, however, recently weighed in on the proposed show, explaining that not only has Warner Bros. gone through a lot, but with the studio revamping DC with Superman, it might make it a little more difficult to make something like another Smallville series happen.

Even though an animated revival may not happen any time soon, fans still got a taste of Smallville after it ended. Both Welling and Erica Durance reprised their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event on The CW in 2020. Despite his protectiveness of the beloved character, Welling wanted to return after knowing it was just for one scene. And it was a pretty great one that saw Clark admitting to Jon Cryer’s Lex that he gave up his powers for his family.

Smallville will forever be one of the best shows ever, and it helps that the theme song is pretty great, too. So, even if we aren’t lucky enough to see the Smallville cast reunite on-screen, at least it happens off-screen, and the OG series is streaming in full with a Hulu subscription.