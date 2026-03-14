If Mike Colter Returns To The MCU, There's One Luke Cage Detail I Hope Isn't Glossed Over

This seems to be the era of comebacks within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s one that’s happening amid the 2026 TV schedule. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is set to return sometime during Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and that comes about a year after the reappearances of Karen Page, Frank Castle and more beloved characters. Another one of the former Netflix stars I’d like to see again in some capacity is Luke Cage, as played by Mike Colter. Yet, if that happens, I have a request.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

One Specific Aspect Of Luke Cage’s Journey Needs To Be Kept Intact

Cage’s eponymous show – which ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2018 – ended with Mariah Stokes-Dillard bequeathing the Harlem’s Paradise nightclub to Luke. An antagonist to Luke, Mariah left her business to the hero in the hopes that the amount of power he’d obtain would corrupt him without him realizing it. The final few minutes of the series finale seemed to allude to just that, as Cage took over business and established himself as Harlem’s new “sheriff,” much to the chagrin of Det. Mercedes “Misty” Knight.

The notion of the amiable Luke Cage losing his moral compass – in the pursuit of a crime-less city – is a tough pill to swallow. At the time the show was canceled, I was intrigued by the notion of seeing Cage grapple with morality while trying to protect his city, and I still am. It’s for that reason that if Colter reprises Cage, I sincerely hope his status as the “sheriff” won’t be discarded. I honestly wouldn’t mind if he eventually found his way back on the path of the hero, but it’d be great to see Cage experience an internal crisis first.

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It’s been nearly seven years since Luke last appeared in the MCU, as he briefly popped up on Jessica Jones’ final episode. Given that, I’m concerned that any writers or producers tasked with ushering Cage back into the continuity will just establish that he saw the error of his ways in the time since fans last saw him. That’s certainly an easy way to go, but the more compelling narrative route would arguably be for Luke to still be holding onto those unsavory ideals when he appears again.

(Image credit: Marvel/Netflix)

What Are The Chances Of Luke Cage Being Brought Back Into The MCU At All?

There’s been speculation regarding Cage’s supposed return for some time now, and that chatter has increased since Daredevil, Jessica Jones and others have been reintegrated into the MCU. Mike Colter has been fielding questions about a potential reprisal for years, and it feels like such queries have been coming more frequently as of late. In a recent interview, Colter said the time had come for Cage to return, and he even confirmed he’d had “discussions” with Marvel about it.

Not only that but, during a separate chat, Colter also said he’d love to come back and continue the “sheriff” material. All in all, Colter wants to “see him find out what it’s like to have the power and complete control” and see “if he can do the right thing and at the same time, keep his hands from getting dirty.” I’m right there with Colter.

Of course, like other fans, I’ll just have to wait and see if Luke’s return actually comes to pass, though I’m feeling hopeful that it will. I’m just also hoping it doesn’t come at the expense of some sweet character material. In the meantime, stream all of Luke Cage now using a Disney+ subscription.