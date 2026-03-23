I Need To See Rosario Dawson Make An MCU Comeback In Daredevil: Born Again. Why It Could Actually Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Longtime fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when characters from the Netflix Marvel shows started popping back up, starting with Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With these figures taking center stage in the shared universe, I think it's time that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple gets the same honor. What's more, it doesn't even feel that impossible if you think about it.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been limited, but one thrilling detail is that it will include Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones. And while some fans want to see Luke Cage and/or Iron Fist back on the screen, I'm more invested in seeing Claire Temple back first. Hear me out.

Claire Temple Was The Netflix Marvel Show's Connective Tissue, And She Deserves To Return

During their time airing for those with a Netflix subscription, the Marvel shows were kept on an island away from the movie characters/stories. But that's changed in recent years, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer featuring Punisher and Daredevil: Born Again getting a second season on Disney+. It remains to be seen how Jessica Jones will factor into Season 2, but with the doors open for these characters to return, I think Rosario Dawson has more than earned another chance at Claire Temple.

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Similarly to how Nick Fury recruited the OG Avengers throughout Phase One of the MCU, Claire served as the connective tissue between the Netflix Marvel shows. The nurse was a friend to New York's vigilante heroes, often coming to rescue when they needed medical help. Plus, there was her romantic connection first with Matt Murdock, and then with Luke Cage. She even trained in hand-to-hand combat in Iron Fist.

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We're seeing the Marvel stories set in New York City becoming more and more connected, both on the small and big screens. Given how connected Claire was to so many characters, it only seems logical that she pop up eventually. It just feels right now that the former Netflix crew is part of the larger MCU family.

From a logistical perspective, Rosario Dawson's return to Marvel also makes sense. She clearly has a good relationship with Disney thanks to her role in The Haunted Mansion and ongoing tenure in Star Wars as a live-action Ahsoka Tano. So I have to assume the studio would be all too happy to continue this collaboration and help the MCU feel like a more interconnected place in the process.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, there's been no indication that there are any plans for Claire Temple in the MCU. The last we saw her was in Luke Cage Season 2, but she famously appeared in all of those Netflix Marvel shows aside from The Punisher. Since Born Again is already filming Season 3, so it feels like just about anything could happen... particularly in Hell's Kitchen.

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Rosario Dawson's tenure in the MCU can be streamed on Disney+, which will also be the home of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 starting March 24th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that one day my girl Claire comes back to the screen for more adventures.