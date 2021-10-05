Wild Doctor Strange 2 Rumor Teases A Connection To Ultron

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, with the property expanding on both the small and silver screens. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Sam Raimi ’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And a wild new Doctor Strange 2 rumor teases a surprising connection to Ultron.

Production on Doctor Strange 2 recently wrapped, after an extended filming process. The iconic Sam Raimi ran a tight set, with no leaks or set photos accidentally arriving online. But there’s still plenty of rumors about what the cryptically-titled blockbuster might entail. And the latest indicates a connection to Avengers: Age of Ultron, specifically the use of Ultron Sentries. Let’s talk it all out.

This wild (unconfirmed) rumor comes to us from The Direct , with the outlet citing unnamed sources. Said theory is that Ultron Sentries will return to the MCU in Doctor Strange 2 after Benedict Cumberbatch’s title character visits one of the many realms of the multiverse. The report indicates that he might bring them back to the main timeline, which would definitely make for a thrilling action sequence.

While it remains to be seen what’s actually going to be included during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including a reference to Ultron would make a great deal of sense. While Strange never met the mad robot, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch entered the MCU as Ultron’s collaborator, before eventually turning to the ways of good and becoming an Avenger.

Since Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is expected to have a major role in Doctor Strange 2, it would seem logical that her past might be further explored. Whether this will be done with Ultron Sentries is still up in the air, but audiences are especially invested in Elizabeth Olsen’s character after WandaVision.

From the content we’ve seen coming out of Phase Four so far, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is leaning heavily into the concept of the multiverse. Loki had the timeline being altered , while the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home showed Doctor Strange doing the same . So basically anything seems possible for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ultron recently returned to the MCU in a fun way through the animated series What If…? on Disney+. In it we saw him actually winning on Earth, and seemingly putting the multiverse into jeopardy during a battle with Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher. This could seemingly be where the rumors about Ultra Sentires in Doctor Strange 2 originated. Only time will tell.