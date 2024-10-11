Wild Venom 3 Theory Would Bring The Symbiote To The MCU, And I Don’t Hate It

The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage teased that Venom and Spider-Man might finally cross paths, a move that was almost immediately undone by the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The idea that Venom might make the jump from Sony’s Spider-Verse to the MCU has been one fans have wanted to see, and a wild theory suggests it could happen, but in a very different way than we’ve ever seen in comics.

All signs point to the upcoming film Venom: The Last Dance being, well, the last dance for Tom Hardy as Venom. However, it seems unlikely that the character will be on the shelf forever. Venom is too popular to not do something with it. This has led to an interesting fan theory (via ScreenRant) that, if it actually comes to pass, might be quite interesting.

Venom Technically Exists In The MCU Already

The post-credits scenes of the last Venom and Spider-Man movies were ultimately presented as punchlines. The first saw Eddie Brock and Venom appear in the MCU for reasons unknown. The second scene saw Brock return to his own universe, having never figured out why he was there or ever having tracked down Spider-Man.

While Eddie Brock’s time spent in the MCU was brief, it will perhaps be quite vital, as we are shown that a drop of the Venom symbiote has been left behind in Spidey’s world. While this was likely done to simply leave the door open for the future, and not because Marvel and Sony had specific plans for Venom in the MCU, it means that nothing else needs to happen for Venom to become part of the main Marvel universe. Even if Eddie Brock and Venom don’t survive Venom: The Last Dance, a piece of the symbiote still lives.

Could U.S. Agent Become Agent Venom?

Venom has bonded with several different humans throughout his existence in Marvel Comics, but one of the most popular versions of the character was Agent Venom, a militaristic take that was born when Venom bonded with former soldier Flash Thompson. While Flash exists in the MCU, played in the Spider-Man films by actor Tony Revolori, he doesn’t seem like a character who is destined to join the army and fight in wars. However, there is another who does.

The fan theory suggests that John Walker, the man who became the new government-endorsed Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and who is set to be part of an upcoming Marvel movie in the Thunderbolts* cast as U.S. Agent, has a similar story as a disillusioned former soldier, and thus could become the host to the MCU’s Agent Venom.

It’s an interesting idea, though to be fair, there’s no actual evidence that this is the plan, simply that it’s a thing that could happen. Still, if it did happen, it’s not the worst idea. It would allow Venom to continue forward in the MCU, but without rehashing what viewers have already seen.