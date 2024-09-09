Would Jai Courtney Return As Captain Boomerang In The New DCU? His Honest Thoughts

DC's film studio is going through major changes right now. With the DCEU officially over (and streaming with a Max subscription), all eyes are on upcoming DC movies, which will bring the new DC Universe so theaters. Fans are especially invested in casting announcements, and seeing if more characters appear from the previous shared universe. So would actor Jai Courtney return as Captain Boomerang in the new DCU? He recently shared his honest thoughts.

The DCU's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and fans are eager to learn who will be portraying beloved heroes and villains from the comic book. Captain Boomerang died in The Suicide Squad, but since we're going into a new universe some fans are hoping he'll reunite with James Gunn and reprise his role. While speaking with ComicBook about his new movie Catching Dust, he was asked about possibly playing a different character in the DCU, and got real by saying:

At this point, no. I mean I've always kind of been candid about that. Boomerang was so much fun to play. I would love to see him come back in some capacity. It's impossible to imagine, right now, that that's on the DC hit list. But who knows? I mean, I've always had a dream of finding a way to do an origin story with him, I know he's not like the most beloved character from that canon, but he was so much fun to play and I just think doing something in that space with such irreverence, and just that jovial sort of sensibility would just be a hoot.

There you have it. It sounds like while Courtney doesn't want to play a new character, he'd be down to portray Captain Boomerang sometime again in the future. But it remains to be seen whether or not this actually happens.

Courtney had an interesting tenure in the DCEU. The original Suicide Squad won an Oscar, but was critically panned. Filmmaker David Ayer claimed studio interference, and there's still talk about #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Boomerang got another appearance in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, but was shockingly killed off in the first sequence of the film. Later in this same interview with ComicBook, Courtney spoke about potentially playing that villain a third time, offering:

So listen, I'm open to it if the opportunity ever came and the phone rang and they wanted me to resurrect that part.

Well, that's definitely hopeful. We'll just have to wait and see if James Gunn needs the character Captain Boomerang, and whether or not he offered Courtney the opportunity to play the role in a different shared universe. Fingers crossed, especially sine Gunn has a penchant for working with the same collaborators over and over again.

It should be fascinating to see if more DCEU actors get to play in the new DCU. Many people think Aquaman star Jason Momoa will portray someone new, since he posted a cryptic video after meeting with DC. Some fans are eager to learn if Margot Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn, after portraying her in three different movies.

The DCU will kick off with Superman on July 11th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.