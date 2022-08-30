Awesome X-Men Fan Art Imagines Taron Egerton As The New Wolverine

Many actors have been imagined by fans to play Wolverine in a reboot of the X-Men franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a lot of art has been created so that we can fully imagine an actor’s potential in the part. A big part of that conversation has been Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton.

In an epic piece of fan art posted to Instagram, Taron Egerton is depicted with his fist raised and claws out. He is in a dark stormy forest, possibly hinting that a darker iteration of the character would be appropriate for an Egerton portrayal. You can check out the post below.

Taron Egerton is no stranger to comic book franchises. His breakout role was alongside Colin Firth in the Kingsman movies. While he may not have had the powers Wolverine possesses in the X-Men films, he certainly had the brains to outsmart supervillains played by Samuel L. Jackson and Julianne Moore. He is certainly a favorite for the role, as Taron Egerton/Wolverine fan art has emerged before.

Marvel has not officially announced that a Wolverine film is in the works – or an X-Men movie for that matter. However, the character was seemingly hinted at in an episode of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. A headline on a website references “a man with metal claws,” and that could definitely be a tease of what's to come. Taron Egerton worked with the original live-action Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, in the 2016 biopic Eddie the Eagle. Maybe Egerton picked up some pointers from the best.

Following the Disney-Fox merger, it seems like Marvel is very interested in incorporating X-Men characters into the MCU – and they technically already have. Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Professor X in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, though he plays a version of the character in an alternate universe. We may have to dive even deeper into the multiverse before we see these beloved characters on screen again.

The Rocketman star isn’t the only actor being considered by fans for Wolverine. The Boys' Karl Urban is another fan favorite when it comes to the role. Fans have also expressed an interest in seeing Daniel Radcliffe play Wolverine, but the Harry Potter alum laughed off the rumors. I’m sure the fan theories won’t be stopping anytime soon.

We may have to wait a while before we see Taron Egerton, or anyone for that matter as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's hard not to imagine that it will be worth the wait. In the meantime, you can catch Egerton in the miniseries Black Bird, which is streaming exclusively for Apple TV+ subscribers. For news on other upcoming Marvel projects, you can check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.