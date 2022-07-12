Marvel Fan Art Imagines Taron Egerton As Wolverine, So Watch Out, Hugh Jackman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and Kevin Feige and company are showing no signs of slowing down. Phase Four has been a doozy so far, but fans are collectively holding out hope for the introduction of the X-Men in one of the upcoming Marvel movies . And some Marvel fan art has imagined Kingsman actor Taron Egerton as Wolverine, so watch out Hugh Jackman.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the MCU’s introduction of certain beloved heroes. This includes the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, both of which were hinted at during the Illuminati sequence of Doctor Strange 2. It’s currently unclear who will play the fan favorite group of mutants, although fans have been tossing around names for Wolverine. Now thanks to fan art on Instagram , we can see what Taron Egerton might look like as Hugh Jackman’s signature character, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Having the X-Men in the MCU is going to be a thrill whenever it happens, especially if they’re rocking colorful, comic book accurate costumes. Case in point: the image above where Taron Egerton is seen in Wolverine’s signature yellow suit. But could he really end up taking up the mantle (and Logan’s claws)?

The above image is a pretty powerful image, and shows just how much damage Wolverine might be able to take and heal from if he joins the shared universe. After all, half of Taron Egerton’s mask has been blown off by an unseen enemy. Hugh Jackman took some serious licks during his decade and change playing the character , but it should be interesting to see how the action will change within the MCU. Hopefully Kevin Feige will bring the mutants to the forefront sooner rather than later.

As previously mentioned, fans have been throwing out a number of actor’s names to possibly inherit Wolverine’s claws from Hugh Jackman. While this isn’t the first bit of fan art featuring Taron Egerton in the role, he’s not the only one. Other famous names include Superman actor Henry Cavill, Harry Potter icon Daniel Radcliffe, and The Boys actors Karl Urban and Anthony Starr . They’ve all got the talent and action experience required, so Marvel Studios might be facing an embarrassment of riches when casting begins.

Of course, there are some moviegoers out there who are hoping that Hugh Jackman might be convinced to return to the role of Wolverine. He joined the cast of the 2000 original movie quite late, but it ended up being a star-making moment for the Aussie actor. He’d go on to play the role up until the 2017 release of Logan. But his retirement from Wolverine happened before Disney’s death with Fox changed the superhero genre forever.