Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Wolverine Rumors About Replacing Hugh Jackman

The comic book genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and audiences still can’t get enough. As such, fans are constantly theorizing and doing their own casting for beloved characters. There are plenty for the iconic X-Man Wolverine, and now Daniel Radcliffe has finally reacted to fan castings about him as the hero.

Daniel Radcliffe’s name is synonymous with the Harry Potter franchise, but he’s also worked on a slew of other projects since wrapping that role years ago. Fans are hoping to see him join another big franchise as Logan, resulting in countless pieces of fan art of Radcliffe as Wolverine . Now he’s responded to rumors about replacing Hugh Jackman, saying:

It’s the most easy way to disappoint people. Because so many times people come up to me like, ‘Hey man, I heard the Wolverine news that’s really cool.’ And it’s like ‘Mate, it’s not. I don’t know anything about it.’ I appreciate that someone is clearly going ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get a short guy to do it.’ But I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterwards. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Daniel Radcliffe hasn’t actually had any talks about playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he did offer a fun challenge to the studio, while also maintaining that he’s an unlikely choice to replace the iconic Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Daniel Radcliffe’s honest comments about his Wolverine odds come to us from Twitter , after an interview at SXSW. He was there to promote his role in The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock. That’s when he gave an official response to the Wolverine fan casting, which sometimes comes with nifty art of him as the Marvel hero.

As Daniel Radcliffe points out, many of these Wolverine rumors came as a result of Daniel Radcliffe’s height. Logan is a short but terrifying force in the comics, while Hugh Jackman stands at 6’3. While the latter actor’s long run as the character has been univerrsally acclaimed, comic book purists always took umbrage with his height (and the lack of yellow costume). But that could be changed if X-Man is recast for the MCU, especially if Daniel Radcliffe actually goes into talks.

Audiences have long been waiting for mutants to join the MCU , as the X-Men are some of the most beloved heroes in the entire mythos. And since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, their entrance into the shared universe finally seems possible. But there’s been no timeline as to when that’ll happen, or who might be making up the team.