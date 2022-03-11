Sandra Bullock Talks 'Difficulties' Filming The Lost City With Channing Tatum And Let's Just Talk About That Sequined Jumpsuit

One would think Sandra Bullock is used to filming action movies in formal wear. After all, she made it through most of Miss Congeniality in either a mini dress or bikini. But when it came time to film The Lost City with Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock was faced with a new challenge: traversing a jungle in a sequined jumpsuit.

In a promo video for ET Canada , Sandra Bullock revealed the main hurdle she had to clear for The Lost City. Spoiler alert: it starts with a ‘J’ and rhymes with ‘lumpsuit.’ She said:

In The Lost City, the difficulties we had to overcome were: Jumpsuit. Jumpsuit. Jumpsuit…the jumpsuit is a character unto itself.

In trailers for the film, Sandra Bullock can be seen sporting the elegant jumpsuit in question. The outfit is a Look with a capital L, with what must be thousands of fuchsia sequins attached to the exterior, completed with a pair of stiletto heels. It’s a far cry from the typical adventure movie get-up, which usually involves threads that appear to have been lifted from an army surplus store. This isn’t to say Bullock’s character isn’t fully aware of the absurdity of her situation - the trailer features a hilarious moment where she asks, “Do I need to be wearing a glitter onesie?”

Despite its flashy colors, Sandra Bullock’s outfit had to be quite sturdy. Co-director Aaron Nee attested that the jumpsuit needed to stand up to the perils of crossing a river, climbing a mountain, and even swimming in the ocean. That doesn’t mean it was comfy - quite the opposite. Aaron’s co-director, his brother Adam Nee, said:

We wanted to create the absolute least comfortable thing that you would choose to wear, especially on a jungle adventure.

It’s hard to believe that there could be a worse outfit for jungle exploration than Karen Gillan’s midriff-baring ensemble in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but the costume department behind The Lost City seems to have taken the top prize. Even Sandra Bullock’s co-star Channing Tatum was sympathetic, and he’s worn some pretty crazy outfits in the Magic Mike movies. He even compared the infamous jumpsuit to “wearing a cheese grater.” Ouch. Although, considering his character has to listen to a two-page Sandra Bullock monologue in the buff , it’s hard to tell who has it worse. At least mosquitoes can’t bite through sequins.