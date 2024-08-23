Deadpool And Wolverine Explored Henry Cavill And Other Versions Of Logan In The MCU, But Hugh Jackman Previously Had Another Actor In Mind
Before Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman offered a great choice as a potential Wolverine replacement.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fan were delighted when Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters, and has been making a ton of money. Deadpool 3 explored Henry Cavill and other versions of Logan in the MCU, but Hugh Jackman previously had another actor in mind.
Deadpool & Wolverine featured a ton of cameos, delighting fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. We were introduced to the Cavillrine, after years of fans wanting to see Henry Cavill as the clawed mutant. But years ago, Hugh Jackman was asked by MTV about which younger actor could possible take on the mantle of Logan. He said:
Honestly, that's a pretty solid choice. Tom Hardy has plenty of experience with genre work and action sequences, including his role in Mad Max: Fury Road, and as the title character of the Venom franchise. And he'd no doubt be great in full Wolverine rage mode if he got the chance to play Jackman's signature role.
Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in seven X-Men movies, in addition to a few cameos. Given his acclaimed role in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are expecting him to stick around for upcoming Marvel movies. So the talks about his replacement might ultimately be for naught.
Logistics-wise, Tom Hardy only has a 9 year difference with Hugh Jackman, so he actually might not have been the right type if the studio was looking for a younger actor to play Logan. Still, he's a talent that's built for superhero movies like the Venom trilogy.
The conversation about which actor could replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine has been going on for years, including before he (temporarily) retired after Logan. In addition to Henry Cavill, other popular fan choices include Daniel Radcliffe, who would offer a more comic-accurate representation thank to being a short king. While Radcliffe is flattered by these talks, he seemingly hasn't been in conversation with the studio.
Given how much money Deadpool & Wolverine has made, fans are expecting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to have big roles in the MCU moving forward. Shawn Levy's blockbuster offered a glimmer of hope after a number of box office bombs for the studio. We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve.
Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now. Check out the 2025 movie release dates.
