Henry Cavill Gave Us The Best Look At His Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo, And Of Course He Included A Choice Mustache Joke

The lead-up to only Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure on the 2024 movie schedule was filled with its fair share of rumors. However, there were still some who doubted that actor Henry Cavill would actually appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. And yet here we are, in the film’s second week of release, able to say that yes, Virginia, there is a Cavill-rine. Not only that, but we now have an official look at that variant, which was accompanied by cheeky mustache joke from Cavill.

With the statute of limitations on spoilers seemingly lifted, this stellar member of the Deadpool 3 cast can now properly celebrate. Henry Cavill shared the best look at his cameo that's currently available outside of a movie theater. The star of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare took to Instagram to share a professional photo of his riotous moment in Marvel's multiversal sun. I’m still stunned that I have this image to share with you all, but the laughter inspired by the very on-point caption seen below has shaken me out of it a bit:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

Before we get to the jokes, let’s just marvel at this Deadpool & Wolverine snapshot we now have in our possession. As the actor looks over his shoulder, scowling with Wolverine’s iconic stogie in his mouth, it’s hard not to want more of this man in this X-Men movie role. It’s to the point at which we even have our own in-house theory that this Deadpool 3 cameo may be a hint towards the Man of Steel star being cast as the next Logan in the MCU.

While I’m not totally sold on that theory, I can’t deny that the former star of The Witcher inhabiting this role just feels right. The Deadpool & Wolverine team were spot on with that very line of dialogue, as they were with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth skewering DC’s history with its former Superman. Which, in turn, only helps Henry Cavill’s perfect zinger above stoke those fires further.

I mean, I'm not sure anyone could forget the legendary story behind Henry Cavill’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout mustache , and the problems it presented for the studio mandated Justice League reshoots. The MCU writers' room certainly hasn’t forgotten, and neither has the actor himself. That’s only fair though, as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s mustache work also helped keep this line of thought in the hearts and minds of Cavill fans.

Will we get to see Mr. Cavill playing Wolverine again for Marvel Studios? I’m not so sure, despite CinemaBlend’s own theory about why that'll be what happens. Let’s not forget, John Krasinki’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo as Reed Richards didn’t exactly land him a spot in The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast. There's also the fact that the confirmed schedule of upcoming Cavill movies is already pretty packed; with the man also preparing for the arrival of his first child. Ultimately, though, it’s hard to ignore the fact that this X-Men-flavored cameo is like a prayer in its own way, and this recent social media post is just the icing on the cake.

If you’ve somehow not seen Henry Cavill’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, you’re still very much able to catch that at a theater near you. However, if you want to explore many of the corners of MCU past and present once more, you can use your Disney+ subscription with maximum effort to stream the Marvel movies in order.