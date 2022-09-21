Josh Brolin Shares Fan Art Of Him As Wolverine And It’s A Vibe

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. Various studios have their own cinematic universe as a result, although there are still plenty of beloved characters that fans are waiting to make their way to the big screen. This includes the X-Men, who are eventually making their entrance into the MCU in an upcoming Marvel movie . Actor Josh Brolin recently shared fan art of him as Wolverine, and it’s a vibe.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties , moviegoers have been patiently awaiting the arrival of mutants in the MCU. Fans have been theorizing about who might make up various members of the team, including Wolverine– resulting in plenty of fan art . Josh Brolin is one name that’s been tossed around, and he recently shared fan art of himself as Logan on his Instagram Story. You can check out the image below,

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, how cool is that? With Thanos seemingly gone for good, some fans are hoping to see Josh Brolin re-join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role. And with a team of X-Men eventually joining in on the fun, that seems like a great opportunity. Plus Brolin looks pretty great in this Wolverine fan art.

The above fan art originated on the Instagram of a digital creator that goes by karthiknjartist. They’ve got thousands of followers on the social media platform, partly because of fan art featuring iconic comic book characters. And this edit of Josh Brolin as Wolverine eventually got the attention and approval of the Dune actor himself , who reposed it on his IG Story. But would Brolin actually be down to play the clawed hero on the big screen?

If Josh Brolin was cast as Wolverine, it would mark his third major comic book role in the last few years. His performance as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame was universally praised, as he made the Mad Titan a truly compelling villain. He also played Cable in Deadpool 2, with fans hoping to see him reprise that role whenever Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming threequel actually comes together. Since the Merc with the Mouth is expected to join the MCU , does that mean Brolin will be too busy with Cable to play Wolverine? Only time will tell, but either way it seems possible that he would eventually appear in an X-Men project.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Unfortunately for X-Men fans out there, it’s currently unclear what Marvel Studios is planning to do with the fan favorite team of heroes. While mutants have been teased in Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange 2, it’s going to be a number of years before the full time finally shows up. And there are plenty of actors who fans could see as Wolverine including Daniel Radcliffe , Henry Cavill, Taron Egerton and Karl Urban.