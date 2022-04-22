Will Josh Brolin Return As Thanos In The MCU? Here’s What He Thinks

As the MCU continues to move on past the Infinity Saga, there are still some Marvel diehards who would love to see certain Marvel staples like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans return at some point. Of course, Phase 4’s multiverse angle could make that reality (see: three Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home). Another Marvel fan-favorite viewers would love to see come back is Josh Brolin as the calculating supervillain Thanos. While audiences witnessed his death in Avengers: Endgame, it may or may not be farfetched to see him return. Years after Endgame’s finale, Brolin spoke about whether he and the MCU supervillain will return.

Thanos’ presence loomed large over the Infinity Saga’s second half, starting from his cameo appearance in the Avengers mid-credit scene. This looming presence came courtesy of the Dune actor’s performance. Despite the alien warlord’s demise, Brolin was asked on The Jess Cagle Show if it's possible he might return to the role. He cheekily responded he would choose the villain over getting his laundry fluff and fold. After his response, the former MCU star got a little serious about Thanos’ fate.

I don't know where they're going with it, no. It's not that I don't have an interest in it. They have their own trajectory that they're worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it I'm sure, but I don't know what they're thinking.

So, viewers got a maybe answer. As many of us know, Marvel doesn’t reveal who is or isn’t involved in their films even if leaks come from the set. At least, he was open to reprising his role as the intergalactic warmonger. While he may be unsure about his MCU future, Thanos re-emerging at some point isn’t out of the question given the new era’s multiverse angle. But again, viewers would never know until he pops up on the small screen.

The actor was complimented for his take on the villain being “great casting.” Brolin took the compliment in stride, recalling moviegoers had profound reactions to his character. Many of them unexpectedly referred to the Marvel supervillain as being “human.” He even remembered fans identifying with the character despite wiping out half of the world’s population. They seemed to put themselves in his shoes by understanding his logic.

While many would love to see Thanos’ triumphant return. The only question is whether he could play both the supervillain and Marvel mercenary Cable at the same time? With Deadpool now being part of the MCU family, it would be hard to see him playing both actors not only in the same universe but possibly in the same film. That would be a mind trip. But stranger things have happened. Of course, fans will have to wait and see while Deadpool 3 is in development.

The Deadpool 2 actor has a few upcoming projects, including the comedy Brothers. In the meantime, you can watch him in the mystery western series Outer Range by getting an Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out what other upcoming movies and TV shows are premiering this year.