Ryan Reynolds Watched Some Football (Soccer) With Hugh Jackman And Ended Up Reacting To The Game In A Very Wolverine-Like Way

Few friendships are as intriguing as the one between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Longtime frenemies, Jackman and Reynolds love to bust each other’s chops from time to time, and the results are usually hilarious – for the public at large. There are moments, however, in which they can put aside their faux differences and get together for a civil hangout. That’s seemingly the case this weekend, as the two A-listers got together to watch a good game of football (or soccer, as we in the States call it). Funny enough, after Reynolds’ initial post about the hangout, the Deadpool 3 star reacted to the game in a very Wolverine-like way.

This Sunday, January 7, marked the match-up between the football clubs Wrexham A.F.C. – which Ryan Reynolds co-owns – and Shrewsbury Town in the Emirates FA Cup. As you’d imagine, various fans likely had themselves glued to some kind of seat (whenever they weren’t jumping up from excitement) during the event. Reynolds and Jackman looked relatively calm, though, in the snapshot that the latter shared to his Instagram. Check out the image he shared below:

The “Prisoner 24601” moniker belongs to the character of Jean Valjean from the musical Les Misérables. Valjean was portrayed by the Australia native in Tom Hooper's 2012 big-screen adaptation. On the surface, that may seem like a weird pop culture pull, but you have to appreciate the Canadian actor for shouting out the acclaimed production.

Ryan Reynolds’ reference to one of Hugh Jackman’s best movies is a solid pull and could’ve had far more comedic implications than some might realize. At the time, he could’ve been making a humorous reference to the fact that his buddy was going to be trapped with him for the duration of the game. Considering the faux feud between Reynolds and Jackman , one would think that the latter wouldn’t be so high on that prospect. However, it looks like the two had a good time, and that’s especially true of Reynolds. That’s because he got to witness Wrexham beat Shrewsbeury Town 1-0. Following the win, Jackman posted Reynolds’ reaction:

A few people are joking in the comments that the Free Guy actor seems to be (possibly unintentionally) mimicking the Wolverine pose. As a superhero fan, I can definitely see why one would get that impression. If you ask me, I’d say that this image could be used as a future method of trolling on the Real Steel star’s part. I was thinking that he could forever frame it as the Proposal alum paying tribute to the clawed. Well, that’s definitely possible now, as Rob Rob McElhenney – another co-owner of Wrexham – shared the following:

Needless to say, Ryan Reynolds is going to live this one down. I would say, however, that given his joy over his team winning, I don’t think he’ll truly care that he’ll forever be immortalized on the Internet in a Wolverine-inspired way. (Also, I’m wondering if somewhere in the multiverse, this variant of Wolvie actually exists.)

It really does need to be emphasized that the social media squabbles between the two actors are definitely fake, though. In actuality, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman seem to enjoy their time together. They’ve even attended a football game before, as Reynolds invited his buddy to Wrexham’s opening night back in 2023. While the outing was friendly, fans tried to fan the fake feud flames , and the two had some choice words for each other after the night was over.

Hopefully, they’ll channel that friendly rivalry to a great extent when they appear alongside each other in Deadpool 3 , which we know a lot about , at this point. That’ll definitely be fun to see on the big screen but, for now, I’ll continue to live for the two stars’ football-related get-togethers. I also look forward to this Wolverine pose potentially coming back into play within their famous back-and-forths sometime soon.