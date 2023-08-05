Hugh Jackman Fans The Fake Feud Flames By Posting About 'Finally' Going To A Wrexham Match With Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood's history is filled with well-known feuds, from the intense rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford to the discord between Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere . Among these storied clashes, the playful, ongoing “feud” between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds stands out for its sheer entertainment value. For over a decade, Reynolds and Jackman's pretend battle has unfolded across various interviews, films, and social platforms, keeping fans amused and engaged. Now, with Jackman "finally" attending a Wrexham match, thanks to an invite from Reynolds, this playful squabble is gaining even more traction due to him playfully fanning the flames.

Hugh Jackman stoked the playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds by posting about his long-awaited attendance at a Wrexham soccer match. Reynolds, a co-owner of the Whales football club alongside Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, features in the series of images shared by the Australia actor. In the Instagram post, the two film stars are smiling broadly, looking more like close friends than foes, though. The charming cache of photos and Jackman's brief and cheeky caption is available for viewing below:



Well, this was certainly a long time coming, and it's great that it happened at last. The Wolverine performer's use of the term "finally" hints at a little playful shade being thrown on his part. Nevertheless, it would seem that he and his frenemy had fun and, quite frankly, you love to see it.

Their fans seem to be relishing the meet-up as well. Singapore-based filmmaker and actor Jaze Phua believes the match is only big enough for one of the two Deadpool 3 stars to make it out alive. The action star commented:

Who will survive the night? 🤔

A fan with the username @kazza_behappy playfully suggested Hugh Jackman could have stoked the feud by wearing a hat representing Wrexham's rival team, the Canaries, to the game. It's a team the actor, was offered to buy as a way to stick it to his frenemy . They also humorously mentioned that Jackman deserves a particularly very wild honor and shouted out Rob McElhenney as well:

You should have worn a Canaries cap Hugh! 😂 I do think you deserve to have a urinal dedicated to you right next to @robmcelhenney though. 💦🤣. Have fun guys. ❤️

Seeing the three comedic personalities together at the Wrexham match led some fans to dream about the inclusion of the Mythic Quest creator in the Merc with a Mouth’s upcoming superhero movie . They excitedly suggested:

Can Rob be in Deadpool 3? That would be funny!

Whether Rob McElhenney could join the playful bickering between the pair of Marvel actors is uncertain. But with the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes officially shutting down Deadpool 3 , a future rewrite might still make a cameo from the humorous actor possible. If not, fans can catch the Mac actor alongside his team co-owner in the emotional docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. The series, now available to anyone with a Hulu subscription , chronicles their journey learning to run the world's third-oldest professional football club.

Members of the public view this “feud” as friendly competition, ingenious marketing, or just two pals having a good time. Regardless of that though, one thing is clear: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have turned their pretend rivalry into a beloved piece of pop culture, and we are all the better for it.