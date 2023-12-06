Ryan Reynolds Responds To Deadpool 3 Leaks, And Hugh Jackman Snuck In A Great Joke

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, and the MCU is constantly expanding with movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the Merc with the Mouth into the shared universe. Ryan Reynolds recently responded to Deadpool 3's leaks, and Hugh Jackman snuck in a great joke afterward. Because of course.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans have been able to gather some information thanks to images from the set which have made their way online. Deadpool 3 set photos revealed the return of an X-Men villain, prompting Ryan Reynolds to respond. Reynolds posted on his IG Story, pleading for folks to stay away from spoilers. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There you have it. It looks like Reynolds insisted on real, physical locations to film Deadpool 3. Unfortunately, this has resulted in some photos being leaked online. While fans loved seeing Hugh Jackman in the yellow Wolverine suit for the first time, it looks like their work on the forthcoming movie is being spoiled. And as such, Reynolds wants folks to stay away from this coverage, and not ruin the movie for themselves or others.

Of course, this is easier said than done. Anticipation for Deadpool 3 is at an all-time high, especially for those who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and waiting for Ryan Reynolds to finally get in on the fun. Hopefully they get the exterior shots needed, and can film in secrecy soon.

Another reason why fans can't wait for Deadpool 3 is because Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud will be on full display. The two are constantly ribbing each other, and that dynamic will no doubt translate to their performances in the threequel. Case in point: Jackman re-posted Reynolds' IG Story message, with a joke claiming the movie is actually about Wolverine. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Is anyone surprised by this? Perhaps not, but it's always delightful to see Jackman and Reynolds poking fun at each other-- even if its attached to a cautionary tale about Deadpool 3 spoilers. Clearly this movie is going to have a ton of comedy when it finally arrives in theaters in the summer of 2024.

Indeed, there have been a few notable steps back for Shawn Levy's blockbuster, with Deadpool 3 being delayed due after filming paused due to the strikes. Production will have to pick up the pace if its going to arrive on time, and allow for the lengthy post-production process that's necessary to bring comic book movies to life. Hopefully the movie is able to keep its secrets until then.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.