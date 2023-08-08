Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Had Some Choice Words For One Another After AFC Wrexham Opening Night Reunion, But There's One Fan Response That's Even More Of A Burn

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman faux feud is absolutely legendary and hilarious. The good friends love to tease each other with a friendly roast here and there, and it’s started to heat up even more since they started working on Deadpool 3 together. The two superstars recently hung out in Wrexham for opening night for AFC Wrexham, the english football team that Reynolds co-owns with It’s Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney. The two pals seemed to have a blast, but couldn’t help but give each other a hard time in the comments. One fan took an even more brutal jab at the pair, outdoing both of them.

The AFC Wrexham opening night looked like a blast and the perfect way to kick off the new season (no pun intended). Reynolds and McElhenny have put their heart and soul into the team, which has been well documented in their Hulu docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. Jackman looked like a great addition to the group, who was seen enjoying the game with his Deadpool 3 co-star. The Red Notice actor posted pictures from the day, jokingly taking a shot at the Logan star in the process, saying he gave himself a fake title for the day. You can see his Instagram post below:

Jackman took a shot back at his pal, pointing out the snarkiness of Reynold’s caption, and giving his own sarcastic response in return. He commented:

Human kindness is overflowing.

However, I think one fan upped both of them, with his own “old man” joke that came out of nowhere. While funny, it was absolutely brutal. They said:

Why does Hugh Jackman look like his new Step Dad

This is tough. But I have to admit, it did make me laugh. This probably has to do with Jackman’s beard, which we are unfamiliar with seeing him with. The beard may be a result of shooting Deadpool 3, which stopped filming recently due to the SAG strike and the WGA Writers strike. Jackman has been rocking those Wolverine mutton chops, and probably grew them out when the strike stopped production. Even so, he's in fantastic shape, and looks nothing like Reynolds’ potential step dad. They are only eight years apart!

Reynolds and Jackman probably had a good laugh about the comment if they saw it. They are always poking fun at each other, and have a great sense of humor. Jackman’s post about the AFC opening day contained his own snarky caption about Reynolds, and has jokingly talked about finding a way to “stick it to” his frenemy by buying his own soccer team. There are also plenty of jokes at the expense of the Greatest Showman actor in the first two Deadpool movies, acting as a sneak peak of what’s to come when the movie finally heads to theaters. In the meantime, they are keeping fans satisfied with their hilarious backhanded jokes on Instagram, which fans also seem to get in on.

It may be a while before Deadpool 3 is finally completed and we're able to see the superhero flick in theaters. While you wait, check out the previous collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which is available to stream now on Starz. You can also watch the Free Guy actor chronicle his experience owning AFC Wrexham in Welcome to Wrexham, which is available for Hulu subscribers.