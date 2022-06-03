See What Venom’s Tom Hardy Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the film world over the last decade and change of filmmaking. Phase Four certainly kicked off with a bang, and a number of new heroes are being introduced through upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. Fans are eager to finally see the X-Men join in on the fun, and now we can see what Venom star Tom Hardy could look like as Wolverine in the MCU. And all thanks to some A+ fan art.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it finally made it possible for characters like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to join the MCU. A ton of actors’ names have been thrown around by the fans as a possible replacement for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And in addition to being a James Bond contender , fans also want to see him as the clawed mutant. Some epic fan art from Instagram shows what the Mad Max: Fury Road star could look like with Wolverine’s signature hair and claws. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? Tom Hardy has played a number of comic book characters before (Venom and his infamous take on DC’s Bane ) so he definitely has the chops to pull off being Wolverine in the MCU. This fan art imagines what he might look like in the role, specifically in the yellow suit that fans love from the comics and ‘90s animated series. Of course, there’s no telling when Logan will actually return to the big screen.

The image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist by the name of Mizuri. They’ve amassed 139k followers at the time of writing this story, thanks to epic renderings from popular franchises like the MCU and Star Wars. And rather than simply photoshopping Tom Hardy’s head onto Wolverine’s body, they did their own rendering of the 44 year-old actor. And the results are pretty damn cool.





As previously mentioned, fans have been patiently waiting for the X-Men to join the MCU since the Disney/Fox deal was completed. A number of famous actors’ names have been thrown out there to possibly take on the role of Wolverine, including Karl Urban, Daniel Radcliffe, and even Superman actor Henry Cavill . Whoever gets the role will have some very big shoes to fill, considering just how iconic and universally loved Hugh Jackman’s run as the character was.

Mutants seem to have taken one step closer into joining the MCU with Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Around halfway through the movie, Patrick Stewart reprised his X-Men role as a variant of Professor X. Could this mean the X-Men’s introduction is imminent? Fingers crossed.