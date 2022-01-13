Tom Hardy’s Still Crushing In The Bond Odds, But One Other Marvel Fan-Favorite Has Dropped Off The Map

2022 is a new chapter of excitement and danger for the James Bond franchise, and it’s a pretty crucial one following the release of No Time To Die. Celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary is only part of the fun, as Daniel Craig’s landmark finale should lead to the search for the next 007 starting at some point this year. Keeping a close eye on the odds for this very competitive field, the latest update shows Tom Hardy still crushing in the Bond odds, while one other Marvel fan-favorite has dropped off the map.

Tom Hardy Holds Strong, With Regé-Jean Page Taking Top Odds Again

Taking a look at the current field from US-Bookies , there’s been a rather interesting shakeup in the world of odds. Previously, Eternals’ Richard Madden was in the top spot , but he’s been supplanted by occasional favorite and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page. Meanwhile, Mr. Hardy is living up to his name, as he’s firmly in second place with the same odds that were last reported. The more things change, the more they stay the same in the total pack:

Rege-Jean Page - 11/4

Tom Hardy - 4/1

Henry Cavill - 7/1

Richard Madden - 8/1

James Norton - 9/1

Tom Hopper - 10/1

Jamie Dornan/Idris Elba - 12/1

Jamie Bell - 14/1

Sam Heughan - 18/1

Mahershala Ali - 25/1

Cillian Murphy - 28/1

Jack Lowden/Aidan Turner/Tom Hiddleston - 33/1

Henry Cavill is another tough customer, with his third place slot being maintained, despite some dropping odds. Maybe some bettors are suddenly worried he’ll be called into filming Mission: Impossible 8, and thus won’t be available. ( Yes, you read that right .) Similar thinking may have also caused another formerly hot prospect to drop off of the chart entirely, as these latest numbers are lacking that friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Tom Holland.

(Image credit: Sony)

Tom Holland: Spider-Man Success Story To 00-Disappearing Act

It was only a couple weeks ago that Mr. Holland’s opus in the James Bond betting pool crescendoed with a 33/1 showing. That was up from his previously reported 80/1 long shot, which was theorized to be a massive bump from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s record setting debut last December . It seems that the new year has treated Tom Holland's chances of becoming the next Bond in the same way that the MCU has ditched the memory of Peter Parker. No one can really tell why the odds ebb and flow as they may, but with Holland, there’s a potential answer as to why odds may have cooled on his candidacy.

As recently revealed, the Uncharted actor landed that Sony gig after failing to pitch a young 007 reboot . While that may have been great for his career as Nathan Drake, such a rejection may see people wary to put their money on his chances as the next Bond proper. Or perhaps the world has seen the scene where Mark Wahlberg cracks wise about Holland’s age one too many times, and the message may have taken hold.

Rounding off the rest of the candidates for Daniel Craig’s successor are the ever-dependable Jack Lowden, Aidan Turner and Tom Hiddleston; all of whom are still sitting at 33/1 odds. A formerly crowded field occupied that land far, far away, and with three still remaining, it feels like something’s about to change. One of those prospects, if not all, could break back into the higher brackets of odds, inspiring many a mock screen test in the mirror at home.