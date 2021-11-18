Harry Styles Got His Own Marvel Character Poster, So Enjoy All The Handsome

Spoilers ahead for Eternals!

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been full of surprises, and Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was certainly no exception. One moment that broke the internet happened during the mid-credits scene, where pop star Harry Styles was revealed as Thanos’ brother Eros. And now the One Direction alum has gotten his own Marvel poster, so enjoy all the handsome.

Theaters around the world lit up when Harry Styles made his grand entrance in Eternals, complete with Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll. While this reveal was unfortunately spoiled before the movie’s wide theatrical release, it didn’t make any less of an impact. And now fans can see Eros in all his glory in the official image below,

Swoon. While it remains to be seen how Harry Styles’ character will factor into the overall MCU, smart money says he’s seriously going to make a splash. Because between that charming smile and his relationship to Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan, he’s bound to make an impression with other characters.

The above image comes to us from the official Instagram of Marvel Entertainment. With Eternals now in theaters for a few weeks, it seems the studio is finally addressing more spoiler-ey content in Chloé Zhao's MCU debut. While moviegoers will have to wait some time before being able to re-watch the mid-credits scene from the comfort of their own homes, this poster should help to satiate the fandom.

Given Harry Styles’ worldwide fame and music career, his appearance in Eternals understandably broke the internet. Perhaps this is the reason why it was spoiled after the world premiere, weeks before wide audiences were treated to the cosmic blockbuster. Luckily said scene was brief , so there are still countless questions about how Eros will function within the shared universe.

As previously mentioned, Eros was name dropped as the brother of Thanos during his brief Eternals introduction. Considering how the Mad Titan wiped out half the galaxy, most characters in the MCU would likely have strong feelings about meeting his sibling. But luckily Harry Styles’ character might have the charm and unique superpowers to get by.

In the comics, Eros aka Starfox usually has the power to connect and influence the emotions of others (in addition to classic abilities like super strength and durability). It remains to be seen how the MCU version of this character is handled, but he definitely seemed like a friend rather than a foe. He greeted characters like Thena with a smile, and offered to help them on their continued mission. Only time will tell how this shakes out on the big screen.