Batman V. Superman Turns 10 Today, And A Lot Of Fans Have The Same Comment

The superhero genre remains wildly popular, and fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order were recently treated to a new shared universe. Co-CEO James Gunn has crafted the DCU, with it first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. While moviegoers are looking forward to upcoming DC movies, plenty are still invested in the previous DCEU. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice turned 10 today, and fans are all saying the same thing.

After the DC Extended Universe was born with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, the filmmaker greatly expanded its scope with Batman v Superman, which introduced a number of important characters. Snyder took to Instagram to share its ten-year anniversary, posting the following:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

The 300 filmmaker shared this message to his 708k followers on Instagram, a number that's constantly growing thanks to the DCEU throwbacks he's been posting. While it all started with him calling Henry Cavill his favorite Superman, this latest post is about his first DC crossover movie Batman v Superman. And folks are definitely responding in the comments section.

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This 2016 movie was the birth of the Sad Affleck meme, when Ben Affleck found out that reviews weren't super kind. But the movie has gotten more love as years went by, especially when the director's cut extended its story. Fans are sounding off in the comments section of Snyder's IG post, and there are plenty calling it a "Masterpiece" and "underrated". Some of those responses read:

So underrated people bashed this when it came out, they were blind! - directedby_e

This movie was such a masterpiece - adithya_the_bat

Still the greatest superhero film ever made 🔥 - artofamra

This film is vastly underrated and has been treated unfairly. However, over time, it ages like fine wine, becoming more enjoyable with every viewing. A true masterpiece. 🔥 - marceloandrade934

Masterpiece Movie 🔥 , people fail to understand this, My Life Time Favourite Movie. Hope to see more like this . - rg.sahil_

Clearly there are plenty of moviegoers who adore this superhero flick. And there are some folks who admitted owing Batman v Superman an apology years after originally lambasting it. Snyder himself recently responded to the backlash, so it's clear that ten years later there are still some strong feelings about its performance.

The DCEU ended with Aquaman 2, and James Gunn has already brought a new Superman to life with David Corenswet in the title role. Fans are curious about when Batman will be introduced and who might play him, and are eager to see another crossover with the Man of Steel. Although when that will happen is a mystery.

Batman v Superman is streaming now on HBO Max, and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see what DCEU throwbacks Snyder shares next.