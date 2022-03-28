Zack Snyder's Justice League Won Something At The Oscars, But A Lot Of People Aren't Happy

On March 18, Zack Snyder’s Justice League celebrated the first anniversary of its release on HBO Max. That day was particularly special for fans of the four-hour epic because they finally got their first look at Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern, who was supposed to appear opposite Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne at the end of the director’s cut instead of Martian Manhunter. Now this version of Justice League has been scored even more major attention thanks to the 94th Academy Awards. However, a lot of folks were not happy about it.

Ahead of this year’s Oscars ceremony, the masses were able to vote for the best Oscars Cheer Moment, which looped in movies from all years, not just what was released in 2021. Well, the five finalists were presented during the telecast, and the #1 moment was when Ezra Miller’s Flash raced back in time through the Speed Force in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Spider-Man: No Way Home came in second place with its three Spideys teaming up; Captain America shouting “Avengers Assemble!” in Avengers: Endgame ranked at #3; Jennifer Hudson’s Effie White singing “I”m Telling You” in Dreamgirls took home fourth place; and at #5 was Keanu Reeves’ Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix.

Obviously the fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League are pleased with how this version of the massive DC Extended Universe team-up was recognized at the Oscars, but conversely, there are plenty of people who are taking issue with this. In their minds, it didn’t deserve to triumph over Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Because the theatrical cut of Justice League came out in late 2017, there wasn’t any way Zack Snyder’s Justice League could have competed for any actual Oscars at this year’s ceremony. So winning the Oscar Cheer Moment serves as a nice consolation prize, but you have any trouble finding dissenting opinions.

As mentioned earlier, Oscars Cheer Moment was a fan-voted category. So however you may feel about Zack Snyder’s Justice League being crowned champion, this wasn’t something that can be attributed to the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Meaning, contrary to the below tweet, there was no exchange of money to make this happen.

That being said, people were allowed to vote multiple times for an an entry during each day in the voting period, so clearly the Zack Snyder’s Justice League enthusiasts came out in droves. They can be content with it reigning supreme as the #1 Oscars Cheer Moment, while others… well, not so much.

Regarding Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s critical reception overall, it ranks at 71% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes (2017’s Justice League ranks at 39%) and boasts a 94% Audience Score. So even outside the dedicated Snyder fans, there’s no shortage of people who enjoy the movie, even if they don’t necessarily think it should have won Oscars Cheer Moment.

For those who haven’t seen the moment in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when Flash races back in time to stop Earth from being destroyed, or they’re just in the mood to watch it for the 10th time (if not way more), check it out below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still available watch with an HBO Max subscription, and can also be purchased on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD (it’s been doing remarkable well in home sales). While the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign continues on, what Zack Snyder fans can look forward to is the filmmaker putting together more movies for Netflix, including Rebel Moon and Planet of the Dead. Don’t forget to also look through the lineup of upcoming DC movies to learn what the DCEU will be delivering in the near future.