After James Gunn Teases 'Enormous' Peacemaker Episode, Another Huge Cameo Has Seemingly Been Revealed

The recently formed DCU is coming together, with co-CEO James Gunn methodically releasing the first few projects in its first chapter, titled Gods and Monsters. Gunn's blockbuster Superman hit at the box office, leading directly into Peacemaker Season 2 for those with a HBO Max subscription. After the filmmaker teased how "enormous" the eighth episode will be, a major cameo was seemingly revealed. Lets break it all down.

Peacemaker's new season has already featured some surprising character returns, including Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Jr.. Things are only going to get crazier, as James Gunn told CinemaBlend that the eighth episode is going to be a wild one. In his words:

But 6, there's a very, very long, dramatic scene in it that's incredibly difficult. And then 8 is enormous.

Fans have been wondering what might go down in those episodes in particular, including possible surprise cameos. Well luckily for us, Superman actor David Corenswet posted a photo on Instagram with John Cena, seemingly teasing that he'll be popping up at some point during Peacemaker's second season on the air. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by David Corenswet (@davidcorenswet) A photo posted by on

Well, this is thrilling. After John Cena's Superman cameo, it looks like Corenswet is going to return the favor sometime in this season of Peacemaker. While I'm surprised that the Hollywood actor was allowed to give this away on social media, I'm also hyped that we'll see the Man of Steel so quickly after his debut. Although how he gets involved in the multiversal story of the TV series remains to be seen.

After just three projects, it's clear that Gunn is making sure the DCU is super connected. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. has been in all of these titles, and he's also done a ton of world building by bringing in characters like Maxwell Lord and The Justice Gang. The filmmaker recently posted on Instagram, going so far as to call Peacemaker Season 2 a prequel to Superman's sequel Man of Tomorrow. Check it out below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

It's been fascinating to see how Peacemaker retconnected the DCEU, while also helping to expand the scope of the new shared universe. Now that it looks like Superman will get to have an appearance, I have to wonder just how big the conflict of Season 2 ultimately will be. If he's brought in, I assume the universe is going to be in enough danger for the big guns. Either that or he wants to tell John Cena's title character to stop talking about him on the news.

Luckily our answers will be here before we know it, as Peacemaker airs new episodes Thursdays as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Superman is still in theaters now, and the next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th.