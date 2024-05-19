'More About Himself': After Diddy Apologized For 2016 Assault Video With Ex-Girlfriend Cassie, Her Lawyer Shared A Sternly Worded Statement
The apology was not accepted by his ex's legal team.
Sean “Diddy” Combs issued a public apology Sunday morning after hotel security footage from 2016 appeared to show him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against the rapper in November for rapes and assaults she allegedly suffered while they were together. That apology holds no weight, according to Ventura’s lawyer, who issued her own sternly worded statement to say that P. Diddy’s words are more about himself.
P. Diddy Apologizes After Hotel Security Footage Released
P. Diddy, who has gone by several different names over the years, responded to a 2016 video from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles that appears to show him throwing down then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, kicking her, dragging her and later throwing something at her. In a video posted to Instagram, Diddy said:
This was the first time in months that Diddy has addressed any of the accusations, as there are now multiple lawsuits against him alleging assault and sex trafficking — charges that prompted officials to raid his homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March.
Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer Fires Back At Diddy Apology
Meredith Firetog, one of Cassie Ventura’s lawyers, did not accept the music producer's apology on behalf of her client. In her own statement (per TMZ), she noted the timing of Diddy's apology and how it came after the video's release. In Firetog's words:
Back in December, Sean “P. Diddy" Combs referenced Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit — which was quickly settled in November 2023 — and another filed by a different alleged victim, saying in part that, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.” He denied committing any of the crimes he was accused of and said he would continue to fight for his name and the truth.
While the rapper has faced several accusations in multiple lawsuits, Sean Combs has yet to be charged with a crime. In recent weeks he's remained mostly silent until now, posting just a cryptic message to social media that mentioned remaining "steady in the storm."
Following the hotel video's release, Cassie Ventura's husband spoke out with a strong message against abusers, saying, "Men who hit women aren't men." A former assistant of Diddy's also came forward saying she "felt sick" after seeing the video but that “not one cell in my body" was surprised.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you are someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, there is help available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.