'More About Himself': After Diddy Apologized For 2016 Assault Video With Ex-Girlfriend Cassie, Her Lawyer Shared A Sternly Worded Statement

Sean “Diddy” Combs issued a public apology Sunday morning after hotel security footage from 2016 appeared to show him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against the rapper in November for rapes and assaults she allegedly suffered while they were together. That apology holds no weight, according to Ventura’s lawyer, who issued her own sternly worded statement to say that P. Diddy’s words are more about himself.

P. Diddy, who has gone by several different names over the years, responded to a 2016 video from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles that appears to show him throwing down then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, kicking her, dragging her and later throwing something at her. In a video posted to Instagram , Diddy said:

It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I had to go to therapy, been going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.

This was the first time in months that Diddy has addressed any of the accusations, as there are now multiple lawsuits against him alleging assault and sex trafficking — charges that prompted officials to raid his homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer Fires Back At Diddy Apology

Meredith Firetog, one of Cassie Ventura’s lawyers, did not accept the music producer's apology on behalf of her client. In her own statement (per TMZ), she noted the timing of Diddy's apology and how it came after the video's release. In Firetog's words:

Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.

Back in December, Sean “P. Diddy" Combs referenced Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit — which was quickly settled in November 2023 — and another filed by a different alleged victim, saying in part that, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.” He denied committing any of the crimes he was accused of and said he would continue to fight for his name and the truth.

While the rapper has faced several accusations in multiple lawsuits, Sean Combs has yet to be charged with a crime. In recent weeks he's remained mostly silent until now, posting just a cryptic message to social media that mentioned remaining "steady in the storm."

Following the hotel video's release, Cassie Ventura's husband spoke out with a strong message against abusers, saying, "Men who hit women aren't men." A former assistant of Diddy's also came forward saying she "felt sick" after seeing the video but that “not one cell in my body" was surprised.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, there is help available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.