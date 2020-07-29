New Girl Vet Jake Johnson's New Netflix Show Was Apparently Too Filthy To Be Live-Action

JOHNSON: This one started a lot of years ago. Ben [Hoffman, creator] came to me with the pilot presentation. And the idea was that we were gonna be really disgusting in the booth, and everyone was gonna pass on it. We just thought it’d be really fun to make something that we really thought was funny without any fear, because it was just a presentation that MTV was putting money behind. They passed on it, and we kind of thought, ‘Of course,’ and loved it and we hung onto it. Then when Netflix came around, we got a second chance and so we were able to handpick all this unbelievable talent around. We really wanted just to pick the funniest people we could find and just make the funniest show we could.

HOFFMAN: My note to Jake when he was recording that presentation years ago was, ‘Be so dirty that they won’t pick it up.’ And he nailed it.