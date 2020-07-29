Joseph Morgan Shows Off The Originals Prop That He Kept From One Of His Favorite Episodes

This is from The Originals, Episode 8 in Season 1 -- one of my favorite, favorite episodes, and in it, I’m surrounded by a crew of vampires. My sister and my best friend have betrayed me, and I’m about to be attacked and imprisoned, and I offer them all a chance. If someone picks up the coin, they get to live, but none of them pick it up. So, I killed a lot of them. And I loved that episode because it was a huge stunt fight. I really enjoyed it, learning it, and it ended in a kind of emotional climatic scene. And so, I kept this little prop as a reminder. As a piece of pure gold, memorabilia.