The Roots Founding Member Malik B Is Dead At 47

The Roots stand as an iconic group and hip hop band going all the way back to 1987, and Malik B was instrumental in the early days and was clearly not forgotten or his legacy left behind after he departed. The Roots went on to join Jimmy Fallon in his late night efforts starting in 2009, first on Late Night and then The Tonight Show, which likely never would have been possible if not for the success of the group with Malik B early on.