Succession's Kieran Culkin Hilariously Threatened Co-Star Nicholas Braun Over Shared Emmy Nomination

The nominations for the 2020 Emmys have been announced, and HBO's Succession is in the running in a big way with 18 total nominations for its second season. Of those 18, no fewer than three are for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy, with Kieran Culkin competing against co-stars Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen as well as five others. While the competition is stiff in the Supporting Actor category, Culkin had a specific (and hilarious) threat for Braun.
Speaking with EW, Kieran Culkin shared what he would have to do if Nicholas Braun beats him for Outstanding Supporting Actor:
I know that there's two others in the show. It’s me and Matthew and Nick in this category. Yeah. It’s kind of nuts. I’m going to have to kick Nick Braun in the balls if he beats me that’s all. I should say 'punch.’ I don’t think I can get my foot that high. But I can punch.
Kieran Culkin first joked that he'd have to kick his co-star "in the balls" if he came out on top, then made the comment even funnier by saying that he couldn't get his foot high enough to kick Nicholas Braun so he'd have to punch. Braun stands at 6'7" and is therefore about a foot taller than Culkin. It's also worth a laugh that Culkin didn't mention punching or kicking Matthew Macfadyen if he took home the trophy. Does Culkin consider Macfadyen more worthy of Outstanding Supporting Actor, or would Culkin just rather punch and/or kick Braun?
In all seriousness, awards categories are always interesting when more than one performer from one project is nominated, and Succession with Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen isn't the only show with more than one star in the running. The Morning Show actors Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass are both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama as well.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama isn't even the only category in which Succession has more than one nominee. Both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong have a shot at Outstanding Lead Actor, and Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter both are in running for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama. Succession is also a candidate for a win in Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Guest Actor.
Throw in nominations for production design, casting, writing, directing, editing, and music composition, and Succession could clean up at the 2020 Emmys. It just can't win every with nomination thanks to multiple nominees in the same category! This is also the first round of Emmys since the ends of Game of Thrones and Veep, which were often favorites to win whatever they were nominated for. Will Succession be the next Game of Thrones for HBO on the awards circuit? Or will that be Watchmen? Or will The Mandalorian get some glory for Disney+?
See if Kieran Culkin or any of the other Succession stars comes out on top when the 2020 Emmy Awards air on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as host. For more of what you can watch in the coming months, check out our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule!