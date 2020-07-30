Succession's Kieran Culkin Hilariously Threatened Co-Star Nicholas Braun Over Shared Emmy Nomination

Throw in nominations for production design, casting, writing, directing, editing, and music composition, and Succession could clean up at the 2020 Emmys. It just can't win every with nomination thanks to multiple nominees in the same category! This is also the first round of Emmys since the ends of Game of Thrones and Veep, which were often favorites to win whatever they were nominated for. Will Succession be the next Game of Thrones for HBO on the awards circuit? Or will that be Watchmen? Or will The Mandalorian get some glory for Disney+?