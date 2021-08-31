How Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye TV Show Already Stands Apart From Most MCU Projects

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Later this year, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will see the return of founding Avenger Clint Barton in Disney+’s Hawkeye. Things will be a little different for Jeremy Renner’s famed archer this time around, though, as he’ll be joined by protégé Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. As with any Marvel Studios production, the show will seek to set itself apart from its fellow MCU installments. Now, according to one of the producers, Barton’s series will set itself apart from most of Marvel’s projects in at least one way.

The events of Hawkeye take place after the earth-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton take on the moniker of murderous assassin Ronin. The ordeal was probably as emotionally draining for Barton as it was for us but, luckily, the mood will be a bit cheerier when we see him again. Series executive producer Trinh Tran confirmed that the show will coincide with a sweet holiday:

[Hawkeye is] grounded and funny, packed to the brim with Christmas spirit.

While Trinh Tran avoided saying too much to TV Guide (via Reddit), her comments are enough to tell us that the holiday season will heavily factor into the show. And based on what we know about the premise, Christmas seems like a perfect backdrop for it. Watching Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld meet and connect (and kick plenty of butt) over the holidays should be pretty sweet. And with Barton’s kids reportedly returning for the show, there’s the potential for some tender family moments. Think of it like a Hallmark Christmas movie with an edge.

Marvel Studios has rarely jumped into holidays when it comes to projects, with Shane Black’s Iron Man 3 being the first movie to bring holiday cheer to the MCU back in 2013.

Now, aside from Hawkeye, a few other projects are following suit. Leaked set photos from this year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly revealed that the film will take place, at least partially, around Christmas. And of course, there’s 2022’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which could actually include a “Christmas-like” holiday not unlike the controversial Star Wars Holiday Special, which Guardians director James Gunn was a fan of.

And apparently, Marvel’s move into holiday-themed productions doesn’t stop at Christmas. It was recently reported that the studio is producing a Halloween special that will feature a Latino lead as a werewolf character. That project is said to be landing in 2022 on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

I don’t know about all of you, but I’m definitely down for more Marvel holiday projects. Honestly, how many of us wouldn’t want to see an Asgardian Thanksgiving celebration, in which Korg and Thor attempt to carve a turkey or a special that features new MCU member Deadpool embarking on a wild adventure on New Year’s Eve? Such ideas may not be in the cards (at the moment) but, for now, we can look forward to what Hawkeye does in a few months.

Hawkeye makes its Disney+ premiere on November 24.